Queensborough Men’s Basketball Alumni Thriving at Four-Year Level

Simply put, Queensborough Community College men’s basketball alumni are thriving at the four-year level. Currently, there are four former Tigers playing at the four-year level in the 2022-23 season, and each of them is making a significant impact on their current team.

Brandon Segar (2016-18) is a senior at SUNY Potsdam, where as of games played through November 22nd, he is averaging 14.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Bears. So far in his career at Queensborough and SUNY Potsdam, Segar has scored a combined total of 948 points and grabbed a total of 513 rebounds. At Queensborough, Brandon was a CUNYAC All-Star and a Region XV Honorable Mention All-Region selection. In 2022-23, Segar has recorded season highs of 24 points (at SUNY Polytechnic), 19 rebounds and 6 assists (both vs. SUNY Morrisville), as well as 3 steals (at Clarkson).

Mark Blair (2018-20) is a senior at Dean College, where as of games played through November 27th, he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the 4-2 Bulldogs. So far in his career at Queensborough and Dean College, Blair has scored a combined total of 1,302 points, grabbed 706 rebounds, dished out 237 assists, and recorded 155 total steals. At Queensborough, Mark was a two-time CUNYAC All-Star, a two-time Region XV All-Region selection (Honorable Mention & Second Team), as well as a member of the Region XV Sportsmanship Team. In 2022-23, Blair has recorded season highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds (both at Bridgewater State), as well as 9 assists and 3 steals (both vs. Medgar Evers College).

Devon Matthews (2018-20), the current CUNYAC Four-Year Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, is a junior at Hunter College, where as of games played through November 28th, he is averaging 12.3 points, and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Hawks. So far in his three-season career at Queensborough and Hunter College, Matthews has scored a combined total of 711 points, grabbed 223 rebounds, and recorded 101 assists, and 62 steals. At Queensborough, Devon was a CUNYAC All-Star after his sophomore season. In 2022-23, Matthews has recorded season highs of 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals (all vs. SUNY Cobleskill).

Former NJCAA Second Team All-American, CUNYAC & Region XV Player of the Year, Khari Ojeda-Harvey (2021-22) has continued to excel as the starting point guard for Brandon University in Manitoba, Canada. Through games played as of November 26th, Khari is averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the 7-1 Bobcats. He is also shooting a blistering 52.8% from 3-point range (19-36), and a scorching 90.5% from the free throw line (19-21). In 2022-23 as a junior, Ojeda-Harvey has recorded season highs of 26 points (vs. Saskatchewan), 10 assists (vs. UBCO), 4 steals (vs. Lethbridge), and 7 three-point FG’s made (vs. Saskatchewan).

In addition, former Queensborough standout Keison McIntosh (2017-19) completed his college playing career last season at Medgar Evers College. For his career at Queensborough and Medgar Evers, Keison scored a combined 1,435 points, made an astounding 341 three-point field goals, and recorded 122 steals. At Queensborough, McIntosh was a CUNYAC Rookie of the Year, a CUNYAC All-Star, and a Region XV Second Team All-Region selection.

Queensborough Head Men’s Basketball Coach Clarence Emengo commented, “Having been head Coach at Queensborough for the past nine seasons has had it’s rewarding moments. Watching former players like Khari, Mark, Brandon, and Devon continue their success beyond Queensborough is definitely one of those Moments . As a junior college coach, we want our players to excel and contribute at the next level. Preparing players to succeed academically, athletically, and socially when they transfer is an important part of the student-athlete development process. We’re proud of these guys and they know that, as we continue to support them and communicate with them routinely.”

