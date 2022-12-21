Queen’s United Way campaign reaches its goal | Queen’s Gazette

The Queen’s United Way campaign has reached its overall goal of $475,000.

With this achievement, the Queen’s United Way Committee extends their Gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all who have contributed to this year’s campaign.

The biggest workplace campaign for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington the Queen’s campaign accounts for more than 10 per cent of the overall target of $3,808,000.

The United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington continues to work closely with local partners to tackle growing areas of need in our community. The funds raised through the Queen’s campaign will have a local impact on key challenges like food security, mental health and addictions support, and homelessness.

Queen’s staff, faculty, and retirees are leaders in the community having the largest workplace and retiree campaign within the region. A recent report by Deloitte showed that Queen’s community members annually raise well over $1 million to support local causes while students put in thousands of volunteer hours with local agencies and programs

To join the campaign and donate, visit the Queen’s United Way site and follow the instructions. Previous donors who have accepted automatic renewal can also use this link to increase their annual pledge.