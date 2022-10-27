Queen’s United Way campaign reaches 80 per cent of its goal | Queen’s Gazette

The Queen’s United Way campaign has now raised $380,296, reaching the 80 percent mark of the overall goal of $475,000.

The biggest workplace campaign for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington the Queen’s campaign accounts for more than 10 per cent of the overall target of $3,808,000.

The funds raised helped the United Way as it Assisted nearly 74,000 members of the community – single parents, abused women, families, young children and teenagers, the elderly, the physically challenged, the homeless, and more – via a network of agencies and programs .

Principal Patrick Deane, a Campaign Cabinet member for the United Way KFL&A, recently Hosted the first of two United Way at Queen’s Speaker Series sessions, focused on how agencies are working to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in our community. The first session – No Poverty – was held on Oct. 19. A recording of the session is available. The second session – No Hunger – will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Noon-12:45 pm via Zoom.

Another event in support of the campaign will take place during Homecoming, with Smith School of Business hosting a Charity barbecue in front of Goodes Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Queen’s staff, faculty, and retirees are leaders in the community having the largest workplace and retiree campaign within the region. A recent report by Deloitte showed that Queen’s community members annually raise well over $1 million to support local causes while students put in thousands of volunteer hours with local agencies and programs

To join the campaign and donate, visit the Queen’s United Way site and follow the instructions. Previous donors who have accepted automatic renewal can also use this link to increase their annual pledge.