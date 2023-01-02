Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Sheffield United: John Egan’s late goal salvages a point for Blades

Ilias Chair was a constant danger as QPR missed out on what would have been just a second win since the end of October

John Egan’s last-ditch goal salvaged a point for second-placed Sheffield United at a spirited Queens Park Rangers.

Egan’s mistake had put Rangers ahead as he gave away the ball before deflecting Ilias Chair’s shot past his own goalkeeper, as the Moroccan impressed for the hosts.

Chair had another good chance soon after, while Billy Sharp twice came close for the Blades either side of half-time.

The visitors began to increase the pressure as the second half went on and they were rewarded for their industry when Egan blasted home from close-range in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Enda Stevens’ ball in from the byeline.

The point means Sheffield United are nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers as they aim to return to the Premier League.

Rangers – who had been set to jump five places up to 10th in the table before the equalizer – move up to 12th, three points from the play-off places.

More to follow.