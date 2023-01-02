Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Sheffield United: John Egan’s late goal salvages a point for Blades
John Egan’s last-ditch goal salvaged a point for second-placed Sheffield United at a spirited Queens Park Rangers.
Egan’s mistake had put Rangers ahead as he gave away the ball before deflecting Ilias Chair’s shot past his own goalkeeper, as the Moroccan impressed for the hosts.
Chair had another good chance soon after, while Billy Sharp twice came close for the Blades either side of half-time.
The visitors began to increase the pressure as the second half went on and they were rewarded for their industry when Egan blasted home from close-range in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Enda Stevens’ ball in from the byeline.
The point means Sheffield United are nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers as they aim to return to the Premier League.
Rangers – who had been set to jump five places up to 10th in the table before the equalizer – move up to 12th, three points from the play-off places.
More to follow.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 2Shit
- 4Dickie
- 3DunneBooked at 86mins
- 22Paal
- 47Iroegbunam
- 15FieldBooked at 57mins
- 11RobertsSubstituted forAdomahat 78′minutes
- 10Chair
- 7WillockSubstituted forAmosat 74′minutes
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 20Richards
- 23Masterson
- 25Shodipo
- 30Armstrong
- 37Adomah
- 38Mahoney
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18FoderinghamBooked at 39mins
- 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forBogleat 83′minutes
- 12Egan
- 26ClarkSubstituted forRobinsonat 45′minutes
- 2BaldockSubstituted forJebbisonat 70′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 22DoyleSubstituted forMcAteeat 60′minutes
- 3Stevens
- 29Ndiaye
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 28McAtee
- 35Brooks
- 36Jebbison
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 14,151
Live Text
-
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1.
-
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1.
-
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1. John Egan (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a headed pass.
-
Attempt blocked. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.
-
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
-
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).
-
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
-
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).
-
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by John Egan.
-
Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.
-
Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.
-
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
-
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
-
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle replaces Anel Ahmedhodzic.