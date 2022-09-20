Queen’s Death Pausing Soccer is ‘Class Warfare’





Look, John Oliver may have starred in the live-action The Lion King remake that was actually animated, but that doesn’t make him a fan of below monarchies. One that doesn’t make this Brit’s nice list is the one from his home island: the British royal system. It’s last night’s Late Night with Seth MeyersOliver pointed to his clip from Last Week Tonight that got censored in the UK as an example of the Outrageous hoopla. In the clip he said “Britain is still mourning the shocking loss of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” “That’s literally not a joke,” he explained to Meyers. “That’s a fact with a kind of dickish inflection.”

Worst of all, perhaps, is that Cricket and rugby (posh sports) were allowed to continue while football (see: soccer) was put on pause, something Oliver calls “tangible class warfare”: “I think they were concerned about how football fans would respond to a minute of silence, and maybe they would not be able to go the whole minute.” But Oliver brings up a great point about what the British government might be missing: “The question on their mind is always, Will they behave? it’s never Why might they not?” And it’s never them saying “Oh, behave” like Austin Powers, which is the real Tragedy no one is talking about.