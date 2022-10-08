QUEENS COLLEGE TAKES 3-2 WIN OVER VOLLEYBALL

Next Match: at Adelphi University 10/8/2022 | 1:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Adelphi University

Flushing, NY – The Le Moyne College volleyball team had a tough fight against Queens College Tonight in Fitzgerald Gymnasium that led the Dolphin to fall short. The Dolphins took the first two sets but, got edged out by the Knights in the third and fourth sets. The fifth set was close, but the Knights ultimately took the win in the end.

The Dolphins opened tonight’s match winning the first two sets, 25-23, and 28-26. The Knights came back to win the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-17 and the fifth set 20-18, after fighting off four straight match points and then three more in extra time, to finish out the match.

“A tough loss, but an important lesson,” said head coach Bethany Fabian ’13, M ’17 . “We can’t get complacent when we are up two sets. We played really well in three of the five sets, but we should have gotten the job done early on.”

Sophomore outside hitter Rose Talty (Clifton Park, NY/Shenendehowa) led the Dolphins with a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs. Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea) registered a season high-tying 16 kills and a career high-tying five blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Emily LaRuffa (Rock Hill, NY/Monticello) had 11 Kills followed by freshman middle Blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester, NY/Hilton), who recorded eight kills and four blocks. Freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo, NY/Frontier) tallied her sixth double-double of the year with 24 assists and 10 digs, while a senior setter Margaret King (Penfield, NY/Penfield) recorded 23 assists. Redshirt sophomore libero Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) led the defense with 27 digs and recorded seven assists, while a sophomore defensive specialist Ella Katz (Ballston Spa, NY/Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) registered 14 digs.

For the Knights, who swept the Dolphins, 3-0, 27 days ago at Southern Connecticut State, Kendall Conrad registered 16 kills followed by Christina Franco and Alexis Deodat tying with 14 each. Deodat also recorded six blocks and Conrad tallied three. Despina Boudouris led the team with 52 assists and added 18 digs for a double-double. Ryann Frontera led Queens with 25 digs, while Franco had 12 and Alicia Cervera posted 11.

The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) will play their next match against Adelphi University in Garden City, NY on Saturday at 1:00 PM.