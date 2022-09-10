QUEENS COLLEGE TAKES 3-0 WIN OVER LE MOYNE VOLLEYBALL

Next Match: Roberts Wesleyan College 9/20/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 20 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Roberts Wesleyan College

New Haven, Conn. – Le Moyne College volleyball team fell short against Queens College on the second day of the Owls Invitational at Southern Connecticut State University’s Pelz Gymnasium on Saturday morning.

The Dolphins were edged out by the Knights in two close sets but couldn’t come back in the end. Le Moyne lost 25-23 in the first set, then 27-25 in the second set and 25-16 in the third to finish the match.

Sophomore outside hitter Rose Talty (Clifton Park NY/Shenendehowa) registered seven Kills this match tying with freshman right-side hitter Kayla Anstett (Rochester NY / Hilton). Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich. / Chelsea) registered five kills. Freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo NY / Frontier) recorded 13 assists followed by senior setter Margaret King (Penfield, NY / Penfield), who had nine. Redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) led the defense with 12 digs and Talty followed with 11 and Gerken with seven.

Kendall Conrad led the Knights with 17 kills followed by Christina Franco with 14 and Alexis Deodat with seven. Despina Bourdouris registered 39 assists and Ryann Frontera recorded 17 digs followed by Franco with 15 and Boudouris with 14.

The Dolphins next game is at Ted Grant Court on Tuesday September 20th against Roberts Wesleyan College at 7:00 pm