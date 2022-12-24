Various food and cookbooks cite brown Windsor soup as a favorite of, not only the Victorian era, but Queen Victoria herself. According to Foods of England, such sources make statements such as “the very soup reputed to have built the British Empire” or that it “regularly appeared on state banquet menus.” However, the actual historical menus and literature of the time don’t mention the soup anywhere. Foods of England notes that the first mentions of the rather disliked soup started in the 1920s, and even then it was not commonly found.

According to Atlas Obscura, this discovery can come as a shock, as many Britons grew up believing this dish was a staple of the era. A possible explanation for this mixup could involve another dish of the time, potage à la Windsor. This stew was served to Queen Victoria and is included in a 19th-century cookbook. Although, some would argue this confusion is unlikely since potage á la Windsor was a white soup made with differing ingredients.

Another possible explanation could be the popularity of brown Windsor soap at the time. This soap was made in Windsor and is said to have been used by Queen Victoria.

Possibly, a combination of the white soup and brown soap spun up this modern-day culinary drama. Whether this is the culprit or not, it is unlikely that many Britons will be dropping their beliefs surrounding brown Windsor soup in the near future.