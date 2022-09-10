Queen Elizabeth II’s death: How golf paid tribute during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth | Golf News

The Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, with play suspended immediately after at Wentworth; tournament reduced to 54 holes and resumed Saturday, despite all domestic football in the UK and many other high-profile sports events being postponed

Players at the BMW PGA Championship held a two-minute tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday.

Ryder Cup Legend Lee Westwood and current Captain Luke Donald were among the Golfers to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after her passing during the BMW PGA Championship.

The tournament was immediately suspended on Thursday evening after Buckingham Palace announced the news of her death, with Friday’s play also canceled before the DP World Tour event – reduced to 54 holes – resumed on Saturday morning at Wentworth.

A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was observed across the course, with staff, caddies and players joining DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley on the putting green in front of the first tee, while the Proclamation of King Charles III was shown on screens in the Championship Village.

Black ribbons were made available for people and many Golfers elected to dress in black clothing to show their respect, with Westwood among those to share his memories of meeting the Queen after his second round.

“The world has lost an Incredible lady,” Westwood told Sky Sports. “She always seemed to have time for everybody and, whenever I was in her presence, she always seemed very interested in what everybody else was doing or had to say.

“I always came away from chatting with her with a smile on my face like it was a special moment. To reign for as long as she did, so dignified – she had the respect of everybody.

“You’ve only got to look at the outpouring of emotion and all the nice things people are saying around the world – not just in this country. Just an Incredible Queen really. Our Queen.”

Donald received an MBE for services to golf in the Queen’s Birthday Honors in 2012, having previously met Her Majesty after featuring in Europe’s record-breaking Ryder Cup win in 2004.

“She will be remembered as one of the Greatest Monarchs ever – what she did, how long she reigned,” Donald told Sky Sports. “I was very fortunate to meet her in 2004, went to Buckingham Palace after we won our first Ryder Cup and she just had a great Grace about her.

Luke Donald was on the course at the time of the two-minute silence during the second round

“Just the fact that even up to the last few days she was fulfilling duties – it’s an amazing life that is hard to put into words.”

Rory McIlroy added his tribute after completing his second round at Wentworth late in the afternoon.

He said: “I think she was dignity, dedication and grace personified. She was a great lady. I had the honor of meeting her once and it’s a sad day but also a celebration of her life.

“She provided a steadiness for this country that no other has and I’m sure the scenes over the next few weeks are going to be Incredible and as they should be because she was an Incredible woman.”

Former Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn turned to Twitter shortly after the Queen’s passing on Thursday to hail her legacy, before praising the impact she has had globally after his second-round 70.

“She was a person that reached far beyond the borders of this country and I think a person that inspired a lot of people all over the world,” Bjorn said. “We have our own Danish Royal Family that inspires me on a day-to-day basis, but this wonderful woman did so much and lived a Fantastic life.”

The UK’s football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend, but other sports chose to go ahead, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley insisting that continuing at Wentworth was the “right thing to do”.

“Yesterday we had a number of conversations with DCMS and saw the guidance that came from the Palace,” Pelly told Sky Sports. “Most of the conversations that I had were with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We both felt that bringing people together at this particular time, having both had the honor and respect of the day of cancellation on Friday, was the right decision and the right thing to do.

“I have heard from so many players that want to honor Her Majesty and felt that playing was the right way to do it.”

Australia’s Min Woo Lee was among the standout performers on Saturday and equaled the course record after a 10-under 62, having traveled to Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay his respects to the Queen.

“It was just a shock,” Lee said of The Queen’s death. “I finished [on Thursday] and I got the news and it’s not really what you want to hear. We went down to Buckingham Palace with a few of the boys yesterday and paid our respects.

“Now we are back and playing golf and hopefully we can just keep smiles on our faces and play good golf.”

The final round of the BMW PGA Championship takes place on Sunday as scheduled, with coverage of Featured Groups beginning at 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from midday.