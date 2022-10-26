Quay Miller expecting big production in bigger role for Colorado Women’s basketball – BuffZone

SAN FRANCISCO — Quay Miller just wanted to fit in. But of course, she wanted to contribute as well.

Miller Struck that balance to perfection last year for the Colorado Women’s basketball team, arriving as a transfer with starting experience at Washington while joining a Buffaloes team with entrenched starters in the frontcourt in Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Tuitele.

Miller was fine with that. She found a way anyway.

