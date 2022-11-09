Quartet of Women’s Soccer Players Named All-NESCAC

BRUNSWICK, Maine – Four members of the Bowdoin Women’s soccer team have been honored in All-NESCAC Awards announced by the league on Wednesday.

Greta Farkas (Chevy Chase, Md.) was named as a First Team All-NESCAC selection while Alex Arndt (Rockport, Mass.), Jess Klein (Williston, Vt.) and Samaya Bernardo (Kensington, Md.) were all tabbed as Second Team All-NESCAC selections. Bowdoin’s four All-Conference honorees are the most for the program since 2015.

Farkas was named first team following a stellar campaign in the midfield for Bowdoin, where she started all 16 contests and controlled both ends of the field for the Polar Bears. In addition to helping a defensive unit that allowed just nine goals all season, Farkas scored a big penalty kick goal in a 2-1 win over Bates on September 10.

Defender Jess Klein and goaltender Alex Arndt anchored a stellar defensive corps for Bowdoin this fall that tied for the league lead with a team goals against average of just 0.56. Klein started all 16 games in front of Arndt, who led the NESCAC in individual goals against average (0.60) and save percentage (.880).

Samaya Bernardo singlehandedly outscored Bowdoin’s opponents this season (10-9), finishing the year second in the conference in goals (10) and points (23). She netted three game-winning goals, including clutch game-winning tallies in wins over Hamilton and Tufts.

The Polar Bears will head to Scranton, Pa., on Saturday where they will face the University of Scranton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:30 pm