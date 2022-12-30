Quarterfinal Highlights of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa [SCHEDULE | RESULTS | BRACKET] – The 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals are set after four teams won their respective matches during the quarterfinal round on Saturday in the Tyson Events Center.

Quarterfinal Highlights

All of the quarterfinal matches finished in three-set sweeps.

Two conferences are represented in the semifinals, the Cascade Collegiate Conference and the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Corban (Ore.) and Eastern Oregon advanced to the semifinals for the first time.

Jamestown (ND) Advances to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

Midland (Neb.) advanced to the semifinals for the fourth time.

Midland and Jamestown have faced each other in the semifinals before in 2020. Midland won that match in four sets.

Midland has played a conference opponent in the semifinals three out of the four times they have played in the semifinals.

Jamestown has only played a conference opponent in the semifinals two out of four times and both times the conference opponent was Midland.

Individual Stat Leaders (entire tournament)

26 kills, Molly Hackett of Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 63 assists, Kaleigh Ritter of Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 43 digs, Olivia Granstra of Northwestern (Iowa) vs Marian (Ind.) 6 aces, Jadeyn Shutt, Northwestern (Iowa) vs SAGU (Texas) 6 blocks Kendall Mack, Xavier (La.) vs SAGU (Texas) Grace Ieremia, Taylor (Ind.) vs. Campbellsville (Ky.) Jacki Apel, Bellevue (Neb.) vs. Midland (Neb.) Olivia Labeau, Montana Tech vs. Westmont (Calif.) Averi Lanman, Marian (Neb.) vs SAGU (Texas) Gabi Nordaker, Concordia (Neb.) vs. Park (Mo.)

Team Stat Leaders (entire tournament)

68 Kills MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Southern Oregon Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 65 assists, Saint Xavier (Ill.) vs. Cornerstone (Mich.) 108 digs, Marian (Ind.) vs Northwestern (Iowa) 12 aces Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) vs MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Northwestern (Iowa) vs Marian (Ind.) 30 blocks, Southern Oregon vs. William Jessup (Calif.)



The NAIA Network – the association’s official video-streaming home – will broadcast all matches excluding the Championship match live at the 2022 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Presto allows users access to live video, statistics and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (November 30 – December 2) and a Championship package is available at $39.95. The Championship match includes all pool play, quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The Championship on December 6 will be streamed on ESPN3. The link can be found on the schedule at a closer date.