Quarterback Will Levis declares for the NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won’t be a sixth season of college football for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who announced during a Twitter space Wednesday night that he will enter the NFL draft.

“My intentions are to enter the draft after this season,” Levis said on a Blue Chips Twitter space, and added he has not decided whether he will play in the Wildcats’ upcoming Bowl game. “I’ve talked with the coaches and the people I needed to these past couple days. I will be making a decision (on the bowl) soon, but nothing is final.”

Kentucky’s Bowl site, and opponent, will be announced Sunday.

A fifth-year senior, Levis could have taken advantage of the NCAA waiver, enacted in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, that paused the Eligibility clock for all college athletes, giving them an extra season of eligibility. Instead, Levis will take his talents to the pros, where he is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in April’s draft.

Following last week’s win over Louisville in the regular-season finale, Levis said he planned to make a decision about playing in the Bowl game at some point this week.

Levis has appeared in 11 games this fall, throwing for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 65.4% (185 for 283) of his attempts.

Per UK Athletics statistician Corey Price, Levis is the first Wildcat signal-caller ever to beat Florida and Louisville twice in a career.

Kentucky finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record. The Wildcats lost the only game Levis didn’t play: a 24-14 home setback to South Carolina on Oct. 8.

