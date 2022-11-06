Quarterback Decision Going Down to the Wire for Nebraska Football

Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head Coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday’s practice.

Well. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is “trying to convince me that he’s going to play,” Joseph said. “But you know my rule as far as injuries. He’s got to tell me that he’s ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you’re ready or you’re not. … Right now, Casey is telling me he’s ready to go.”

Thompson left last week’s game against Illinois with an elbow injury during the second quarter and did not return. He was spelled Briefly by Logan Smothers before Chubba Purdy played the remainder of the game.

Purdy and Smothers have both taken reps this week with the No. 1 offense while Thompson has practiced very little. Joseph said Purdy had “a really good week” after his subpar performance Saturday. “Chubba’s a rep kid, so I think with the reps that he’s gotten this week. he should be much better on Saturday if he has to go.”

Scroll to Continue

Offensive lineman Broc Bando and receiver Omar Manning “should be available” Saturday after missing games with injuries, Joseph said.

Refresh this page to see the latest additions to the coverage links below. Items with Asterisk may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.

Coverage

From the other side

More info