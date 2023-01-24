Quarterback and Pitcher Austin Simmons Updates His Football Recruiting

One of the top 2025 prospects in the country would be Austin Simmons. It’s just that he’s a prospect in multiple sports, baseball and football, as a pitcher and quarterback. That has made his recruitment unique.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound dual-sport athlete has an exceptional amount of power in his left arm, and that’s kept baseball and football coaches interested in the Pahokee (Fla.) High School talent.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button