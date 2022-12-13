Quality available to fill jobs on Louisiana’s high school football coaching Carousel – Crescent City Sports

There are good coaches for hire available in South Louisiana. Sid Edwards is certainly at the top of that list.

Edwards, who has posted a very impressive 188-81 record, was let go at Central following the 2021 season.

At Central, Edwards posted a 104-52 record in becoming the winningest coach in school history. They won six district titles with the Wildcats.

While at Redemptorist, Edwards won a pair of state championships in 2002 and 2003. He also coached at Jesuit for one season.

Edwards, now 59, still has game and he still wants to coach.

In the New Orleans area, Chris Blocker was in a very difficult situation at Fontainebleau and while the record does not reflect his ability, there were not enough wins to preserve his position.

Most notably, Nick Saltaformaggio is an excellent coach-for-hire after parting ways with Holy Cross.

Saltaformaggio is a proven winner throughout his career. His accomplishments include a state championship at East Jefferson, the Lone title in school history, and a Finals appearance at Hahnville.

Willie Brooks is a fine Coach and a fine gentleman. They shepherded the start of the Helen Cox program to a solid level before declining a bit. He also did a solid job at Riverdale.

Neither of those programs have experienced winning since Brooks departed each of them. He did a commendable job at West Jefferson and handled himself with dignity.

Clearly, Brooks deserves another opportunity to lead a program.

Scott Wattigny is on the market again after departing Catholic of New Iberia.

A New Orleans native and Holy Cross graduate, Wattigny was successful at Archbishop Hannan, building an excellent, consistent Winner but faced a difficult task in succeeding Brent Indest, who is now at Lakeshore.

Chris Dugas spent 12 years as the head coach at Thibodaux before being relieved of his duties at the end of this season. He led the Tigers to the Playoffs seven times, most recently in 2020. Dugas previously served as the Offensive Coordinator at Terrebonne.

It is good to see Hutch Gonzales receive another head coaching opportunity.

Gonzales is a very good young coach who deserves it. They spent four seasons at Mandeville, taking the Skippers to the quarterfinals twice before being forced out.

Now, Gonzales has an opportunity to build a program at Live Oak.

The Eagles lost their last six games to finish 3-7 this past season.

With the move of David Simoneaux to Central from Catholic of Baton Rouge, one of the very best jobs in the state is now open.

Among current Assistant coaches who deserve an opportunity to be head coaches again, Joe Chango at Archbishop Rummel and Tommy Connors at Holy Cross certainly fit the category.

A Talented Offensive coach, Chango won consistently at Country Day.

Connors presided over an Archbishop Shaw program trying to compete in the Catholic League with very small numbers. Had the Eagles been where they are now in Division II, the results certainly would have been different. Connors is young, focused and talented.