QPS 2022 Dream Big goal exceeded

QUINCY (WGEM) – For the second year in a row, the Quincy Public Schools Foundation exceeded the goal for their annual Dream Big campaign.

Last year, they raised a record of $310,551. This year, they broke that record by raising $321,078.62.

The initial goal they set for this year was $200,000.

The total was announced at the Blue Devil Basketball game Saturday night.

They said this year’s proceeds will be allocated for the Foundation’s five pillars, which are curriculum, technology, fine arts, athletics and endowment. It will also be used for operations of the Foundation and special projects within the district. A portion of the money donated will also benefit new and existing Circles of Investment, per the donor’s wishes.

This year, the campaign was chaired by QHS alumni Todd and Michelle Moore, class of ’82.

“It was incredible to see how the community came together to support this year’s Dream Big campaign. As a person who spent my career in education, I know firsthand what an impact these funds make in our classrooms,” said Michelle Moore. “Todd & I were honored to be a part of helping to raise valuable funds for our schools.”

Todd Moore expressed his excitement for the results this year and what the money will be used for.

“It was a great experience being involved with the campaign this year. The Foundation is doing great work for our schools, and we were happy to help however we could. We are thrilled with this year’s results and look forward to seeing the impact these dollars make,” said Todd Moore.

If you wish to become a donor, click here or text “QPSF” to 44-321.

