QNL signs MoU with Uzbek center to protect Islamic heritage, literature

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar HE Dr. Bakhromjon Aloev, (second right) Shaazim Minovarov, Director of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan (third left) and Tan Huism, Executive Director of QNL (third right) with other officials during the ceremony.

Qatar National Library (QNL) and the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday. The agreement will see both institutions enhance cooperation in preserving and promoting Islamic documents and texts and protect Islamic heritage.

According to a QNL statement, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Regional Center for Preservation and Conservation (PAC) at the Library will also seek to cooperate with the CICU conservation laboratory in the field of book and manuscript conservation.

The MoU was signed by Shaazim Minovarov, Director of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan and Tan Huism, Executive Director of QNL, with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar HE Dr. Bakhromjon Aloev in attendance.

In a statement, Dr. Aloev stressed the strong and cooperative relationship with Qatar over the years. They stated that the MoU would boost collaboration in various fields.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Minovarov said, “We have signed an MoU with Qatar National Library, where we agreed on several matters and areas concerning the two parties. The Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan contains many manuscripts for many scholars, such as Imam Al Bukhari, Imam Al Tirmidhi and Imam Al Matouridi, as well as manuscripts by prominent Scientists such as Ibn Sina, Al Khwarizmi and others.”

“We Preserve many of their manuscripts, and it is also Noteworthy that the Center was built under the patronage of the President of Uzbekistan – who is very interested in preserving Islamic heritage,” he added.

Minovarov also noted that since his arrival in Qatar, he had noted HH the Amir’s commitment to preserving the national and Islamic heritage, adding, “after this agreement (with QNL), there will be cooperation in cultural and other fields.”

The Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan and its purpose is to extensively study the rich and unique heritage of the Islamic religion and bring to prominence the works and innovations of Islamic scientists.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the MoU, Executive Director of QNL Tan Huism said, “I think here at QNL, we are delighted to be working with the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan because Islamic civilization spread to quite a vast area, and Uzbekistan was one of the centers. Here at QNL, we are interested in the heritage of Qatar and the Gulf area and the heritage of the Islamic civilization. That’s why it’s a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with the Center of Islamic civilization in Uzbekistan.”

Huism stated that the partnership provides a framework for “our two institutions to exchange books as well as expertise, and we could also organize programs that would benefit the public to learn more about the Islamic civilization that flourished in Uzbekistan.”

Meanwhile, QNL also held a lecture on ‘The Legacy of Scientists from Uzbekistan’s Golden Age.’ The talk was presented by Minovarov, highlighting some of Uzbekistan’s famous scholars throughout history.