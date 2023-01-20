QND announces 2023 fund drive goal

QUINCY (WGEM) – Quincy Notre Dame announced on Friday a goal of $470,000 for the 2023 QND Fund Drive.

The QND Foundation reported the Fund Drive kicks off Friday and runs through the calendar year. Since its Inception in 1977, the Fund Drive has raised over $17.5 million which plays a vital role in QND remaining a pillar of Catholic secondary education in Quincy.

According to the Foundation, dollars raised through the Fund Drive help keep tuition affordable by paying a portion of the school’s operating costs and closing the gap between the cost to educate a student and tuition. The Fund Drive additionally supports QND’s financial aid program. This school year, 35% of QND students receive financial assistance.

“Each year, the support of the Fund Drive from the community and alumni throughout the country proves that QND remains a viable and sought-after option for high school students,” said QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman. “We are grateful to those who choose to make an investment in QND and look forward to another successful drive. Thank you to everyone for supporting QND and its mission.”

Each year, two chairpersons take up the fundraising challenge to Invest in our future leaders of the community. This year, Scott Smith and Brian Dreier joined numerous others who have previously donated leadership to the campaign as chairpersons.

Scott Smith is a 1980 Graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School and a 1984 Graduate of Quincy University. Scott is the Senior Vice President of State Street Bank in Quincy. He is currently on the Executive Board of Arts Quincy, a past Board Member of the American Red Cross, YMCA Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and a past President of QU Mart Heinen. Scott is married to Marilyn, a 1986 Graduate of QND. They have two sons who are also graduates of QND. Brendan is a dentist in Quincy and Aaron is a first-year dental student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“QND prepares every student to meet the challenges of their future by developing their mind, faith, and commitment to serving others,” Smith said. “It is very important that we continue to support QND and its mission. I’m very thankful that our children had the opportunity to attend QND and am honored to be co-chair of this year’s Fund Drive with Brian.”

Brian Dreier and his wife Dana are 1989 graduates of QND and both received their Bachelor degrees from Rockhurst University in 1993 after each receiving an associate degree from John Wood Community College. Brian Dreier is currently the Employee Benefit Director at Winters Insurance Group in Quincy. They are members of St. Francis Solanus Church and have three daughters. Emily and Hannah have graduated from QND and Grace is currently a junior.

“My wife and I were given the opportunity to learn and grow in this faith-based community and we are grateful that we were able to extend this tradition to our children,” Brian Dreier said. “It’s overwhelming to consider that their education was partially made possible by gifts from such an extensive community. Individuals and businesses that we will never know. Generosity is one small aspect of what makes QND such an impressive community. The best (maybe only) way to repay the generosity of those in the past is to help those in the future.”

“This community and its ability to raise money through initiatives like the QND Fund Drive help curb the cost of education for future generations. Fortunately, QND has been growing this community for over 155 years. Our goal is to expand this tradition of giving for generations to come,” Brian Dreier said.

In addition to the leadership of Smith and Dreier, QND’s Fund Drive will be supported by many volunteers throughout the drive. The 2023 Fund Drive leaders are comprised of:

LB Cornwell ’15, Financial Advisor, Stifel Financial

Brady Frericks ’07, Vice President Commercial Relationship Manager, Homebank

Jill Kelly, Retired Chief Nursing Officer

Will Meckes ’06, Partner, Schmiedeskamp, ​​Robertson, Neu and Mitchell LLP

Jeremy Mefford ’06, Financial Advisor, First Investment Services a division of First Bankers Trust

Morgan (Grawe) Miles ’08, Interior Designer, Miles Design Co.

Jake Scholz ’00, Attorney, Scholz & Scholz LLP

Andy Tappe ’00, Wealth Management Advisor First Vice President, Merrill Lynch

Curt Wavering ’97, Civil/Site Senior Engineer, Klingner & Associates

The QND Fund Drive is managed by the QND Foundation which was founded in 1968. The QND Fund Drive was established in 1977. Gifts to the QND Fund Drive may be donated throughout the entire calendar year. Gifts may be mailed to QND, completed online at QuincyNotreDame.org, or paid through PayPal or Venmo.

