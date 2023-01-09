QHA President says Qatar eye advance to 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship Final Rounds

Related Story





President of the Qatar Handball Association (QHA) Ahmed Al Shaabi affirmed the strength of the Qatari team in the 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship, set to kick off Thursday in Poland and Sweden and runs through Jan. 29, highlighting the national team’s ambition to qualify for the final rounds of the tournament.Al Shaabi said in a press conference held on Sunday that the Qatari national team, for 20 years, has been present in the world championships. It is a source of pride to achieve this, and Qatar are always keen to achieve the desired results and to be as expected. Despite some difficulties, the team’s goal has always been to present an Honorable image of Qatari handball, he added.Within a few days, Qatar will start the 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship, competing in a tough group that includes Germany, Serbia and Algeria, Al Shaabi said, stressing the need to exert great efforts to advance to the next round of the tournament.As part of preparations for the championship, Qatar played two trial matches with Tunisia in Tunis and Egypt in Cairo, in addition to the last two friendlies against Montenegro in Doha.