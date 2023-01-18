QBs Headline nine best available players before deadline
1. Walker Howard, QB, LSU
Overall transfer rank: Well. 32
Howard entered the Portal last week after playing behind Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier this season at LSU. Three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions point to Ole Miss for the former four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He ranked No. 91 as a product of Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More. He was the No. 6 quarterback and No. 6 players in Louisiana overall. The young signal-caller held plenty of offers as a recruit, earning Scholarships from Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.
2. Sam Huard, QB, Washington
Overall transfer rank: Well. 115
Huard, the son of former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, was a coveted prospect for the Huskies, but playing behind Michael Penix Jr., who is one of the Heisman frontrunners for the 2023 season, he said playing time meant something to him.
“I was definitely back and forth,” Huard said. “Before the Bowl game, I was leaning towards that I might get in the Portal after the season. Being down (in San Antonio for Washington’s Alamo Bowl), I was like, ‘I love this place a lot,’ and it was just a back and forth deal for the past couple of weeks and I think, ultimately, I made my decision two nights ago and just kind of decided this was going to be my decision and just kind of weighing all the options and trying to take the emotion side out of it and look at it the best way possible, from a business standpoint, and just doing what I have to do what’s best for me and my life right now and my future in college football.”
3. Cane Berrong, TE, Notre Dame
Overall transfer rank: Well. 155
Wisconsin is reportedly in the mix for Berrong, who entered the Portal in December. The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder from Hartwell, Georgia, signed with the Fighting Irish as part of the 2021 class but will finish his playing career elsewhere. Berrong played in three games during his freshman season back in 2021. He saw action against Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. In 2022, Berrong appeared on only five snaps. They played in fewer than four games this season.
4. Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 156
Sanders entered the Portal in December after four seasons as Mike Gundy’s starter in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and latest indications suggest the ex-Cowboys signal-caller may be SEC bound. Pete Thamel reported Jan. 2 is College GameDay that Auburn and Ole Miss have expressed interest in Sanders, who guided Oklahoma State to 12 wins and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sanders started for the Cowboys each of the last four seasons. He has thrown for 9,553 yards in his career to go along with 67 touchdowns, but those numbers came with inconsistent play. Turnovers were an issue — especially early in his Cowboy career — a Sanders committed 40 interceptions during his Oklahoma State.
5. Truman Jones, DL, Harvard
Overall transfer rank: Well. 190
Florida State and Miami were in on Jones early after his entry into the Portal following the 2022 season, per reports from 247Sports insiders. He was a team captain at Harvard this season and led the team with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 10 games. He also blocked three kicks on special teams.
6. Marquis Robinson, DL, Auburn
Overall transfer rank: Well. 198
Robinson, one of the highest-rated players in Auburn’s 2021 class, entered the Portal last January before withdrawing his name three months later. They missed all of spring practice as a result. They re-entered the Portal following the 2022 season in December. Robinson appeared in only two games this season, registering just two tackles. He was one of a mass Exodus of players with intention to leave Auburn following the firing of Bryan Harsin and hiring of Hugh Freeze to conclude 2022.
7. Juan Powell, CB, ECU
Overall transfer rank: Well. 215
Powell, a part-time starting safety and cornerback with ECU, entered the Portal Jan. 6. Powell spent the past four seasons with the Pirates, accumulating 113 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two picks and four pass breakups. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Stephen Igoe noted that according to sources, “Powell left the team at Halftime of the Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina Dec. 28. Powell was on the field for pregame warmups and played two special teams snaps in the first half, but did not return to the field in the second half and was not present for the postgame celebration.”
8. Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State
Overall transfer rank: Well. 274
Nolan Ranks among the most proven passes in the transfer portal and is currently rated as the fourth-best quarterback available. A 12-game starter for the Beavers in 2021, Nolan threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 64.7% of his passes. He also ranked 31st nationally in ESPN’s QBR metric.
“Being a more experienced guy, I’m really just looking for the fit that allows me to show my playmaking ability,” Nolan said in an interview with 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. “I have big aspirations to play at the next level, and I want to help make a program better.”
9. Chris Thomas, DL, Florida
Overall transfer rank: Well. 275
According to Swamp247, Thomas’ Lone season at Florida under Coach Billy Napier’s instruction was rather unconventional. Along with wide receiver Fenley Graham and safety Mordecai McDaniel, Thomas was one of the three players dismissed from the team on June 22 due to what multiple sources told Swamp247 was a disciplinary-related issue. A former three-star prospect out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, Thomas ranked No. 441 overall and No. 54 among defensive linemen in the 2021 class, per 247Sports.