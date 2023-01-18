QBs Headline nine best available players before deadline

Overall transfer rank: Well. 115

Huard, the son of former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, was a coveted prospect for the Huskies, but playing behind Michael Penix Jr., who is one of the Heisman frontrunners for the 2023 season, he said playing time meant something to him.

“I was definitely back and forth,” Huard said. “Before the Bowl game, I was leaning towards that I might get in the Portal after the season. Being down (in San Antonio for Washington’s Alamo Bowl), I was like, ‘I love this place a lot,’ and it was just a back and forth deal for the past couple of weeks and I think, ultimately, I made my decision two nights ago and just kind of decided this was going to be my decision and just kind of weighing all the options and trying to take the emotion side out of it and look at it the best way possible, from a business standpoint, and just doing what I have to do what’s best for me and my life right now and my future in college football.”