QBE Shootout 2022 Live Stream

QBE Shootout 2022 Live Stream

On the PGA Tour this week we have the QBE Shootout which is a team event rather than the usual individual tournaments. The 12 teams are as follows;

  • Max Homa – Kevin Kisner
  • Harris English – Matt Kuchar
  • Nelly Korda – Denny McCarthy
  • Trey Mullinax – Scott Stallings
  • Brian Harman – Sepp Straka
  • Jason Day – Billy Horschel
  • Steve Stricker – Cameron Young
  • Maverick McNealy – Lexi Thompson
  • Tom Hoge – Sahith Theegala
  • Charley Hoffman – Ryan Palmer
  • Corey Conners – KH Lee
  • Keith Mitchell – JJ Spaun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button