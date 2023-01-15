QB Tayven Jackson transfers in from Tennessee

QB Tayven Jackson transfers in from Tennessee

Right before a meeting with IU football Coach Tom Allen, Tayven Jackson brought his family together. He told them of his intention to attend Indiana, a decision they made public Sunday.

The conversation with his family was after Saturday’s men’s basketball game between IU and Wisconsin. Jackson attended with Allen and Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Walt Bell. Jackson watched his brother Trayce Jackson-Davis, a star big man for the Hoosiers, help lead IU to a win.

At Assembly Hall on Saturday, the Tennessee transfer and former Center Grove star heard chants of “We want Tayven” coming from the student section.

“That was pretty surreal, it was crazy,” Jackson told IndyStar. “I just kept looking over to my dad and he had a big smile on his face. ‘Cause I was here when Romeo Langford was getting recruited and they were chanting his name. As a little kid, I thought that was like the greatest thing ever. It was really surreal and really cool.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button