QB Tayven Jackson transfers in from Tennessee

Right before a meeting with IU football Coach Tom Allen, Tayven Jackson brought his family together. He told them of his intention to attend Indiana, a decision they made public Sunday.

The conversation with his family was after Saturday’s men’s basketball game between IU and Wisconsin. Jackson attended with Allen and Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Walt Bell. Jackson watched his brother Trayce Jackson-Davis, a star big man for the Hoosiers, help lead IU to a win.

At Assembly Hall on Saturday, the Tennessee transfer and former Center Grove star heard chants of “We want Tayven” coming from the student section.

“That was pretty surreal, it was crazy,” Jackson told IndyStar. “I just kept looking over to my dad and he had a big smile on his face. ‘Cause I was here when Romeo Langford was getting recruited and they were chanting his name. As a little kid, I thought that was like the greatest thing ever. It was really surreal and really cool.”

So following the game, before a final meeting with Allen, Jackson brought his family together to tell them his decision. Asked about what he remembers from that conversation, Jackson said this:

“I just remember feeling that this was home,” Jackson said.

“And this is gonna be home for four years and I feel like we’re gonna do something really special as a program and as a team.”

His family agreed and was supportive.

“Trayce,” Jackson added, “especially does.”

This has the potential to be a seismic pickup for Indiana football not only because of the caliber of player Indiana is getting, but also the roster needs that it fills. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 high school class. He elected to attend Tennessee but rarely saw playing time as a freshman. On IU’s side, the Hoosiers — the past two seasons — have endured a Carousel of quarterbacks due to multiple reasons. The unsteadiness of that position has been one of IU’s most pressing concerns.

Jackson has the potential to help fill that.

“Just the culture that Tom Allen has in that locker room and on the field and around the players, the atmosphere of the fans and it’s just a loving environment,” Jackson said. “I’d love to go to work and go to battle for a Coach like that. Just the relationship I have with Coach Allen through the years. I just felt like it was the right spot for me.”

The thought of a backfield with Jackson and the dynamic Jaylin Lucas could be something IU hasn’t seen in a while. IU’s offense, much like its program since the conclusion of the 2020 season, has struggled mightily. The Hoosiers, among other issues, have been unable to find a consistent Offensive rhythm.

“Coach Bell is a great OC and I’m excited to see what he has in his facility and what we can use to bring this offense into a top 10 offense in the country,” Jackson said. “So I’m excited, I think that’s the goal. The goal is to win a Big Ten championship. That’s always gonna be the goal.”

With the spring semester already underway, Jackson said he is enrolling in classes at IU immediately.

“Time to get up there and time to go to work,” Jackson said. “Prove myself and prove to others that we are a good team and we deserve everything we work for and we’re gonna do our best to put on for the city, put on for the state, win football games, score a Lotta points. “