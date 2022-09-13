QB rankings: Week 2 Fantasy football rankings, streamers, injury updates, more

For all the consternation about a Kansas City Chiefs offense sans Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and company had no trouble pouncing on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. It was good to see Mahomes show that remains as great as ever after tossing five touchdowns through the first three quarters. and you know he was outstanding, as he led all QBs in Fantasy points despite adding just five yards rushing.

Yes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and even Carson Wentz put up good Fantasy numbers, but Mahomes was flawless. Can he do it again this week in a short turnaround game on Thursday night against the Chargers? It should be a great game between two of the best in the business, that’s for sure.

Injury news to monitor

Zach Wilson will remain out, giving Joe Flacco another start. Fire up your Cleveland Browns D/ST.

Dak Prescott is out until around Week 10 and, for now, Cooper Rush will start in his place. Fire up your Cincinnati Bengals D/ST.

Week 2 streamers

Derek Carr, Raiders

Carr had a decent statistical game against the Chargers, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. This week he’ll get an easier matchup against the Cardinals, who were just dismantled by Patrick Mahomes for 260 yards and five touchdowns through three quarters of play.

Matt Ryan, Colts

Ryan didn’t have a great start to the season, but did throw for 352 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a tie against the Texans. This week he’ll get a game against the Jaguars who just gave up four TD passes to Carson Wentz.

Week 2 quarterback rankings