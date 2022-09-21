QB Jordan Travis’ status unknown vs. Boston College

Florida State football returned to practice Tuesday, and following the practice, head coach Mike Norvell addressed the status of his starting quarterback.

Whether redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis plays this week for the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) against Boston College (1-2, 0-1) at 8 pm Saturday is still very much up in the air.

“We’re evaluating Jordan on how Jordan is doing,” Norvell said Tuesday following practice. “So Jordan, as this week progresses, if he’s prepared to play he’s going to play.”

Unless Norvell discloses specifics, FSU does not allow the media to report on injuries or how many players participate in practice.

Travis went down with an apparent left line injury with 4:21 left in the first half against Louisville after being hit by Louisville’s YaYa Diaby for a loss of 10 yards. They immediately left for the locker room and did not return to the game. He was on crutches with a boot on his left leg after halftime on the sidelines.

Backup Tate Rodemaker took over duties following the injury. Travis was 13 of 17 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before the injury. He had completed his first 11 passes.

Tate Rodemaker continues to make strides

After going 6 of 10 for 109 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against the Cardinals, Rodemaker continued practice where he left off.

“He’s continuing to push himself,” Norvell said. “That’s one of the things that allows guys opportunities to go and play well, when you put it in practice, that’s the best opportunity for it to show up in games.

“Hard work doesn’t guarantee success, but it does put you in position. I think that’s why Tate was able to bounce back from the first tough plays in the game the other day. Just trust your training.

“I thought he had a good day today. He located the ball well and just continued to push to get better.”

Rodemaker and wide receiver Johnny Wilson carried over the connection they had from Friday to Tuesday’s practice. Rodemaker hit Wilson on a number of throws, including one in the back corner of the end zone.

He also made a connection with running back Lawrance Toafili on a couple of passes out of the backfield.

Wilson is coming off posting career-highs of 149 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions against the Cardinals.

“It’s about the consistency of how they show up,” Norvell said. “Going out there and putting your best foot forward. That’s how quarterbacks develop confidence with receivers and vice versa.”

‘Normal week’ of practices

For the first time since the season opener against Duquesne, the Seminoles return to some normalcy. They play Saturday for just the second time in four games.

That means a return to a normal schedule of practices kicking off Tuesday, with Monday being an off day.

“I am looking forward to it,” Norvell said. “It’s what this week is, getting us prepared for what that’s going to be as we’re Rolling through. That’s part of giving them off Saturday, we had a short week after a bye. Trying to get them on that sequence of what to expect as the season continues to go on.

“It will be good for their bodies. We have been in a really couple of physical games, but it’s definitely good for guys to get in their own sequence.”

Ryan Fitzgerald making kicks

Fitzgerald had a strong practice coming off a rough game Friday against Louisville. They missed kicks from 36 and 37 yards, including one in the fourth quarter which would have extended the Seminoles lead to a touchdown.

On the season he is 3-for-6 on his field goals. They missed a 47-yarder against LSU.

He however was nailing his kicks Tuesday. They made a couple outdoors from about 40 yards. Inside, he attempted a field goal from just about 50 yards, it went wide right, but he asked for a quick do-over and made the next kick from the same distance.

