QB is protected from being tackled with full body weight
Chiefs head Coach Andy Reid was visibly irate at the call, the home crowd was similarly incensed and social media exploded in disdain.
As noted by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the flag on Jones emanates from the same sentence of the rulebook cited for a Pivotal Sunday call against Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground, referee Jerome Boger explained after the game.
The aforementioned section of the rulebook, Article 11: Roughing the passer, Section B states: “When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (eg, during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s wait. Instead, the defensive player must strive to fall to the side of the quarterback’s body, or brace his fall with his arms to avoid Landing on the quarterback with all or most of his body weight.”
While Jones did come down with his weight on Carr, it appeared he was incapable of falling to the side with how the action played out. Jones also said he attempted to brace his fall.
“It happened so fast,” Jones said. “You know, it kind of looked like that initially, but when you actually look at it through the video and slow it down, you see I kind of braced. And the ref might’ve seen just a big 300-pound man land on him [Derek Carr] and I get it. I’m not saying the ref is wrong, but I’m just saying those situations can affect the game tremendously. Especially, in the playoffs, a critical situation like that, a game-changing play, it can affect the whole (expletive) game. Excuse my language but we just have to take initiative as a league and see what we can do better.”