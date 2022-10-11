QB is protected from being tackled with full body weight

Chiefs head Coach Andy Reid was visibly irate at the call, the home crowd was similarly incensed and social media exploded in disdain.

As noted by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the flag on Jones emanates from the same sentence of the rulebook cited for a Pivotal Sunday call against Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground, referee Jerome Boger explained after the game.

The aforementioned section of the rulebook, Article 11: Roughing the passer, Section B states: “When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (eg, during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s wait. Instead, the defensive player must strive to fall to the side of the quarterback’s body, or brace his fall with his arms to avoid Landing on the quarterback with all or most of his body weight.”

While Jones did come down with his weight on Carr, it appeared he was incapable of falling to the side with how the action played out. Jones also said he attempted to brace his fall.