Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers

The World Cup 2022 has begun, and with that comes goals. We will be keeping track of every single goal that goes in during the tournament, and will keep you updated on the top goal scorers as the games fly by.

64 games, 32 teams and 831 players, but which one of those players is going to finish the tournament as the top goal scorer?

Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the tournament, and is now joined by Bukayo Saka, Medhi Taremi and Olivier Giroud, all of whom have two goals to their name so far this tournament.

Enner Valencia is currently the top goal scorer in the World Cup.

Team Player Goals Assists Appearances Minutes Ecuador Before Valencia 3 0 2 167 France Kylian Mbappe 3 1 2 190 Netherlands Cody Gakpo 3 0 2 249 England Marcus Rashford 3 0 3 107 Portugal Bruno Fernandes 2 2 2 192 England Bukayo Saka 2 0 2 149 Iran Mehdi Taremi 2 0 2 204 France Olivier Giroud 2 0 2 152 Spain Ferran Torres 2 0 2 113 Brazil Richarlison 2 0 1 79 Argentina Lionel Messi 2 1 2 190 Spain Alvaro Morata 2 1 2 69 Croatia Andrej Kramaric 2 0 2 144 Ghana Mohammed Kudus 2 0 2 160 England Raheem Sterling 1 1 2 139 England Marcus Rashford 1 0 2 31 England Jack Grealish 1 0 2 41 England Jude Bellingham 1 0 2 171 Netherlands Davy Klassen 1 0 2 80 United States Timothy Weah 1 0 2 171 Wales Gareth Bale 1 0 2 202 France Adrien Rabiot 1 1 2 187 Australia Craig Goodwin 1 0 2 159 Saudi Arabia Saleh Al-Sheri 1 0 2 163 Saudi Arabia Salem Al-Dawsari 1 0 2 204 Spain Dani Olmo 1 1 1 191 Spain Marco Asensio 1 0 2 135 Spain Gavi 1 0 2 161 Spain Carlos Soler 1 0 1 33 Germany Ilkay Gundogan 1 0 2 137 Japan Takuma Asano 1 0 2 78 Japan Ritsu Doan 1 0 2 86 Belgium Michy Batshuayi 1 0 2 153 Switzerland Breel Embolo 1 0 1 72 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo 1 0 1 88 Portugal Joao Felix 1 0 1 88 Portugal Rafael Leao 1 0 1 23 Iran Roozbeh Cheshmi 1 0 2 25 Iran Ramin Rezaeian 1 0 2 112 Senegal Boulaye Dia 1 0 2 90 Senegal Famara Diedhiou 1 0 2 74 Poland Robert Lewandowski 1 1 2 180 Poland Piotr Zielinski 1 0 2 150 Australia Mitchell Duke 1 0 2 120 Denmark Andreas Christensen 1 0 2 192 Senegal Bamba Dieng 1 0 2 37 Qatar Mohammed Muntari 1 0 2 34 Costa Rica Keysher Fuller 1 0 2 200 Germany Niclas Fullkrug 1 0 2 31 Croatia Marko Livaja 1 0 2 79 Croatia Lovro Majer 1 0 2 15 Canada Alphonso Davies 1 0 2 198 Morocco Abdelhamid Sabiri 1 0 2 30 Morocco Zakaria Aboukhal 1 0 1 17

