Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers
The World Cup 2022 has begun, and with that comes goals. We will be keeping track of every single goal that goes in during the tournament, and will keep you updated on the top goal scorers as the games fly by.
64 games, 32 teams and 831 players, but which one of those players is going to finish the tournament as the top goal scorer?
Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the tournament, and is now joined by Bukayo Saka, Medhi Taremi and Olivier Giroud, all of whom have two goals to their name so far this tournament.
|Team
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Appearances
|Minutes
|
Ecuador
|
Before Valencia
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
167
|
France
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
190
|
Netherlands
|
Cody Gakpo
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
249
|
England
|
Marcus Rashford
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
107
|
Portugal
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
192
|
England
|
Bukayo Saka
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
149
|
Iran
|
Mehdi Taremi
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
204
|
France
|
Olivier Giroud
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
152
|
Spain
|
Ferran Torres
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
113
|
Brazil
|
Richarlison
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
79
|
Argentina
|
Lionel Messi
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
190
|
Spain
|
Alvaro Morata
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
69
|
Croatia
|
Andrej Kramaric
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
144
|
Ghana
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
160
|
England
|
Raheem Sterling
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
139
|
England
|
Marcus Rashford
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
31
|
England
|
Jack Grealish
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
41
|
England
|
Jude Bellingham
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
171
|
Netherlands
|
Davy Klassen
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
80
|
United States
|
Timothy Weah
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
171
|
Wales
|
Gareth Bale
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
202
|
France
|
Adrien Rabiot
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
187
|
Australia
|
Craig Goodwin
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
159
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Saleh Al-Sheri
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
163
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Salem Al-Dawsari
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
204
|
Spain
|
Dani Olmo
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
191
|
Spain
|
Marco Asensio
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
135
|
Spain
|
Gavi
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
161
|
Spain
|
Carlos Soler
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
Germany
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
137
|
Japan
|
Takuma Asano
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
78
|
Japan
|
Ritsu Doan
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
86
|
Belgium
|
Michy Batshuayi
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
153
|
Switzerland
|
Breel Embolo
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
72
|
Portugal
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
88
|
Portugal
|
Joao Felix
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
88
|
Portugal
|
Rafael Leao
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
23
|
Iran
|
Roozbeh Cheshmi
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
25
|
Iran
|
Ramin Rezaeian
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
112
|
Senegal
|
Boulaye Dia
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
90
|
Senegal
|
Famara Diedhiou
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
74
|
Poland
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
180
|
Poland
|
Piotr Zielinski
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
150
|
Australia
|
Mitchell Duke
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
120
|
Denmark
|
Andreas Christensen
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
192
|
Senegal
|
Bamba Dieng
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
37
|
Qatar
|
Mohammed Muntari
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
34
|
Costa Rica
|
Keysher Fuller
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
200
|
Germany
|
Niclas Fullkrug
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
31
|
Croatia
|
Marko Livaja
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
79
|
Croatia
|
Lovro Majer
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
Canada
|
Alphonso Davies
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
198
|
Morocco
|
Abdelhamid Sabiri
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
30
|
Morocco
|
Zakaria Aboukhal
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
17
