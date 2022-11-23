Qatar University webinar sheds light on link between literature, sports

Doha: The Culture and Arts Chapter of Qatar University (QU) Alumni Association and a research team on Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences, organized cultural webinar, in Collaboration with the Qatari Forum for Authors on “Literature and Football: The World Cup Unites Us” to shed light on the relationship between literature and sports.

The webinar Featured speakers Dr. Mahfoud Amara, QU Professor in Sport Management and Social Sciences; Dr. Emad Abdul Latif, QU Professor of Rhetoric; Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum; Khadija Al Mutri, a sports and literature enthusiast. It was Moderated by Dr. Abdelhak Belabed, Associate Professor at QU and a member of the Qatari Forum for Authors. The webinar was attended by Kholeh Mortaza Mortazawi, President of the Culture and Arts Chapter; and Essa Abdulla from the Qatari Forum for Authors.

In a comment, Amna Abdulkarim, Vice President of Culture and Arts Chapter, QU Alumni Association noted that the webinar hosts a group of Specialists and those interested in the world of sports and football to showcase the relationship between literature and sports in general.

Dr. Abdelhak Belabed also commented noting the connection between literature and sports, and how it combines happiness, excitement and tension. “Jean-Paul Sartre said ‘In football everything is complicated by the presence of the opposite team.’ The magic of football is not lost on writers, including Nobel Prize winners such as Albert Camus, who was a lover of the sport. This includes Arabs Writers such as Naguib Mahfouz, who was also a football enthusiast.”

Dr. Emad Abdullatif said: “We are on the verge of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the multiple Responses it receives, whether in its cheers or applause, or those enthusiastic songs that inflame the stands, all of which constitute eloquent Speeches that can be studied and analyzed, and thus these Speeches help communication and coexistence between peoples, in light of cultural diversity and the rejection of violence. and hate.” Al Mulla spoke about how the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum combines the spirit of sports creativity and its beauty through the special collections and exhibits, which chronicle the history of football and will be enjoyed by all visitors and fans.