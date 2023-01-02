Qatar to host 14 major tournaments this year

Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2023 Sport Events calendar

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced its calendar of sports events for the year 2023. The calendar will see 81 events, including 14 major international tournaments.

Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) will host the calendar’s first event in 2023, which is King of the Court Finals (Beach Volleyball) in January, followed by Beach Pro Tour Finals. In February, the QVA will also host the 2023 Beach Volleyball Word Pro Tour-Elite 16

The Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation will host the annual tennis events– the Qatar ExxonMobil Open from February 13 and Qatar TotalEnergies Open from February 20.

This calendar will see four major international sport events in March, as Qatar Gymnastics Federation will organize the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2023. The Qatar Golf Association will host the 37th edition of Qatar Open Amateur Championship, the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association will stage ISSF World The Shotgun Championship and the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton will organize the Ooredoo Qatar Major Padel Championship.

International sports events will continue with the IJF World Judo Championship to take place from May 7 at Ali bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena. The Qatar Basketball Federation will organize the FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour in July. In addition, the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton will host the Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

This calendar also contains 23 prominent Championships such as Longines Showjumping Champions Tours, the Qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in showjumping, the 28th edition of Qatar International Table Tennis Championship, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf Championship, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix – Epee, Qatar Grand Prix (Shotgun), Inaugural leg of FIP’s Official Padel Tour, Doha Diamond League, the 3rd edition of Qatar International Taekwondo Open Championship, Qatar International Ice Hockey Open Championship, and Qatar International Weightlifting Cup (Grand Prix).

On Asian level, the calendar is packed with 17 events, including, FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, Asia professional Golf Tour, West Asia Men’s Athletics Championship, FIBA ​​U16 Asian Championship, Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy, West Asia Men’s Squash Championship, Asian Handball Qualifications for 2024 Olympic Games and Asian Padel Championship.

On Arab level, there are four Championships to be staged in Doha, including Doha Stars Artistic Gymnastic Championship, Arab Squash Championship (singles and teams), Arab Padel tournament and Arab Judo Championship 2023.

On GCC level, Doha will be the host city of five sport events, including the ninth edition of the 2023 GCC Sports Tournament for Universities and Higher Education Institutions, GCC Squash Championship (Singles and teams), GCC 3×3 U16 Basketball Championship, GCC 3×3 Basketball Championship from, GCC Padel Championship, and GCC Billiard and Snooker Championship.

In addition, the newly-released calendar includes a big number of local and community events such as: Qatar Basketball Cup Final, National Sport Day, QOC Challenge Championship (CrossFit), QOC Beach Games, Qatar Volleyball Cup final, the closing ceremony of Olympic Schools Program, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir Handball Cup, HH the Amir Basketball Cup final, World Olympic Day, Sport Excellence Awards, The Flag Relay, as well as the Amir Football Cup final, Qatar Football Cup Final and HH The Emir Sword Equestrian Festival.