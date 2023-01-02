Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2023 sports events calendar

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced its calendar of sports events for the year 2023.

The new year calendar will see 81 sports events, including 14 major international events.

Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) will host the calendar’s first sport event in 2023, which is King of the Court Finals (Beach Volleyball) in January and followed by Beach Pro Tour Finals. In February, the QVA will also host the 2023 Beach Volleyball Word Pro Tour-Elite 16

The Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation continues its record of successful organization of annual professional tennis events. In February 2023 they will organize Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Four major international sport events will be Hosted in March with Qatar Gymnastics Federation organizing the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2023. The Qatar Golf Association will host the 37th edition of Qatar Open Amateur Championship, the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association will stage 2023 ISSF World-shotgun and the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton will organize the Ooredoo Qatar Major Padel Championship.

International sports events will continue flowing into the capital of sports Doha in May 2023, where the IJF World Judo Championship will take place at the Ali bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena.

Qatar Basketball Federation will organize FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour-Doha. In addition, the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton will host the Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The international Championships to be Hosted in the year include Longines World Show Jumping Champions Tours, the Qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in show jumping, the 28th edition of Qatar International Table Tennis Championship, the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf Championship, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix – Epee, Qatar Grand Prix (Shotgun), Inaugural leg of FIP’s Official Padel Tour, Doha Diamond League, the 3rd edition of Qatar International Taekwondo Open Championship, Qatar International Ice Hockey Open Championship, and Qatar International Weightlifting Cup (Grand Prix ) .

On Asian level, the calendar is packed with 17 Asian sports events, including, FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, Asia professional Golf Tour, West Asia Men’s Athletics Championship, FIBA ​​U16 Asian Championship from, Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy, West Asia Men’s Squash Championship, Asian Handball Qualifications for 2024 Olympic Games, and Asian Padel Championship.

On Arab level, there are four Championships to be staged in Doha, including Doha Stars Artistic Gymnastic Championship, Arab Squash Championship (Singles – Teams), Arab Padel Tournament, and Arab Judo Championship 2023.

On the GCC level, Doha will be the host city of five sport events, including the ninth edition of the 2023 GCC Sports Tournament for Universities and Higher Education Institutions, GCC Squash Championship (Singles and teams), GCC 3×3 U16 Basketball Championship, GCC 3×3 Basketball Championship from, GCC Padel Championship, and GCC Billiard and Snooker Championship.

In addition, the newly-released calendar includes a big number of local and community events such as: Qatar Basketball Cup Final, National Sport Day, QOC Challenge Championship (CrossFit), QOC Beach Games, Qatar Volleyball Cup final, the closing ceremony of Olympic Schools Program, HH the Amir Volleyball Cup final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir Handball Cup, HH the Amir Basketball Cup final, World Olympic Day, Sport Excellence Awards, The Flag Relay, as well as the Amir Football Cup final, Qatar Football Cup Final and HH The Emir Sword Equestrian Festival.

