Qatar men’s national handball team heads to Poland to participate in the World Championship

Doha: Qatar men’s national handball team will head to Poland on Tuesday to participate in the 28th IHF Men’s World Championship Hosted by Poland and Sweden which kicks off Wednesday, January 11 and will run until January 29.

The team, comprising of 21 players, will compete in Group E, along with Germany, Serbia and Algeria.

In Group A are Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran, while France, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Slovenia are in Group B.

For Group C, Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde, Uruguay will face each other while Group D comprises Iceland, Portugal, Hungary and South Korea.

Norway, Macedonia, And Argentina, and the Netherlands and in Group F.

Group G has Egypt, Croatia, Morocco, and America, and Group H Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, and Tunisia.

Qatar’s team will start their campaign against Germany on Friday and they will play their second game against Algeria on Sunday before concluding the group games by facing Serbia next Tuesday, January 17.

The first three teams from each group at the end of group matches will qualify for the main round, which will include 24 teams, and will be divided into four groups, each of which includes six teams competing with each other in a one-round league system, and the first and second-placed teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the tournament, the Qatari team played a number of Friendlies including two games against Tunisia last October.