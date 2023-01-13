Qatar loses to Germany in World Handball Championship opener





Asian Champions Qatar Yesterday went down fighting to European heavyweights Germany 27:31 in their opening match in the 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship. At the Spodek Arena in the southern Polish city of Katowice, Qatar tried to make a fierce comeback after trailing 13:18 in the first half, but a 14:13 scoreline in the second half in favor of Al Annabi couldn’t prevent a defeat for the 2015 Runners up. Qatar will play their next match Tomorrow against Algeria, before taking on Serbia in their final Group E Clash two days later. A total of 32 teams are competing at the 28th World Championship which is being co-hosted by Poland and Sweden.