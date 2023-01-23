Qatar leaps into next sports events with gymnastics, beach volleyball Championships – Doha News

Top teams from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, UAE, and Lebanon will all participate in the contest.

Qatar will host the upcoming Artistic Gymnastics Doha Stars Championship this week, the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) confirmed.

Teams from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon will participate in the Championship between 26-28 January.

“We consider hosting such tournaments as an opportunity to exchange experiences between gymnasts of countries participating in the tournament,” said Abeer Al Buainain, Secretary-General of QGF and Tournament Director.

“There is no doubt that we have many gains at various levels from organizing such tournaments, hence we were also keen on participating delegations to watch it,” Al Buainain said.

“We aim to host a Distinctive event in keeping Qatar’s organizational abilities, and everyone will enjoy the technical level of the participants. We wish everyone all the success in the first edition of the championship,” she added.

Beach Pro Tour Finals

In addition to the Doha Stars Championship, Qatar will also witness the Beach Pro Tour Finals set for 26-29 January.

Volleyball players from the best eight teams in the world rankings will play each other at Aspire Park sports complex for the first time in Qatar’s Sporting history.

The Finals winners will be crowned 2022 Beach Pro Tour Champions and receive $150,000 of an overall $800,000 prize pool.

“The Beach Pro Tour Finals are the culmination of an incredibly competitive year on the sand around the world. All the teams that make the Final deserve to be recognized as the best of the best,” Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor said.

“Not only do we expect a Sensational welcome from our Qatari hosts at the Magnificent Aspire Park facility in the capital, but also breathtaking competition on the sand from the world’s best players playing for the first-ever Beach Pro Tour Finals title,” Taylor added.

Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari, President of the Qatar Volleyball Association, praised Qatar’s Olympic Committee for its investment in the sport.

“I would also like to thank the Qatar Olympic Committee for their continued support in our ambitions of growing beach volleyball.”