Cairo: Qatar handball national team will face Egypt friendly in Cairo on Tuesday as part of both sides’ preparations for the 28th IHF Men’s World Championship 2023 in Poland and Sweden.

The Championship will kick off January 11 and run through January 29.

Both sides will play a second trial match next Thursday.

In October, Qatar faced Tunisia friendly, and they will play two other friendlies with Montenegro on January 3 and 5 in Doha.

Qatar were drawn in Group E, along with Germany, Serbia and Algeria.

The other groups of the Championship are as follows: Group A included Spain, Montenegro, Chile and Iran.

Group B included France, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Slovenia.

Group C comprised Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde and Uruguay.

Group D included Iceland, Portugal, Hungary and South Korea.

Group F comprised Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina and the Netherlands.

Group G included Egypt, Croatia, Morocco and America. Group H included Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain and Tunisia.