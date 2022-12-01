Qatar 2022 World Cup goal of the tournament contenders

Qatar 2022 has been a World Cup full of goals. But which goal has been your favorite?

Rewatch some of the best below for a bit of inspiration…

Bukayo Saka – ENGLAND vs Iran

Saka’s first ever World Cup goal was one to remember.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button