Q&A With Men’s Soccer Coach Marc Reeves

ELON, NC — For the first time in six years, the CAA Men’s Soccer Championship Returns to Rudd Field as top-seeded Elon hosts fourth-seeded Northeastern and fifth-seeded Drexel on Thursday before playing the Winner at 1 pm Sunday in the semifinals.

Ahead of the action, ElonPhoenix.com caught up with the newly minted CAA Coach of the Year Marc Reeves to talk about Phoenix’s run to its first Outright CAA regular-season title.

Q: Between welcoming back 21 players from last year’s Squad and bringing in eight newcomers — almost all of whom have assumed major roles — what has it been like watching this team come together over the last few months?

Marc Reeves : We have an experienced group, led by seven Seniors who have done an incredible job of setting and maintaining high daily standards. We talk a lot about being a positive unified group and each player putting the program first. This means working hard on a daily basis to maximize your own ability but welcoming competition into a strong supportive culture knowing it makes the group better.

Q: Among the Returners from last year is Mason Duval, who, after notching two points on as many assists over his first three seasons, leads the team with 14 points on seven goals this year. What has allowed him to make such a leap?

MR: Mason has done a great job of staying confident and working hard through his time at Elon. He had some injuries last year that prevented him from having the impact he would have liked, but he still fought for the team to get us into the CAA final. I think this fall he has worked hard to stay refreshed and focused, and he is doing a great deal of work for our team with and without the ball, and that is being rewarded with more points.

Q: Defensively, this team has been among the best in the country all year. Whether it was in the preseason or during the season, at what point did you realize how good the Squad might be on that side of the ball? What have been the biggest keys to that success?

MR: We have a hard-working group that is committed to fighting for each other. We believe we are organized and disciplined in our team shape and that every player impacts every moment. It’s a collective belief in trying to limit teams’ strengths and really understand and execute ways to get at them. Because the shutouts stand out so big, this team does not get enough credit for how well it moves the ball and our attacking play. We have scored some incredible team goals this season.

Q: What impressed you most about your team’s leadership?

MR: The three Captains (Jeppe Jordoson, Marco Vesterholm and Jannik Videbaek) take a lot of responsibility and truly deserve high praise for the way they lead by example every day. However, I think all our Seniors bring different positive qualities that make for a strong program culture. They help connect our group, and I think the enjoyment aspect of our players getting along so well is a big reason why we have been able to do well this year.

Q: What did it mean to see your players rewarded for their hard work by clinching the program’s first Outright CAA regular-season title last Saturday at UNCW?

MR: The CAA is such a strong 10-team conference in men’s soccer. We have some exceptional programs and great coaches and every single game is tough. To be the best through a nine-game schedule, especially after losing our home opener, I believe is an incredible achievement by this group. It was just brilliant to see the hard work pay off in a tangible trophy, and I am particularly pleased for the senior group who put so much into the program and know they leave with something special achieved.

Q: What does it mean to be able to bring CAA Championship matches back to Rudd Field?

MR: The new CAA Tournament format rewards the regular-season play for sure, and it is great to get a bye and be hosting the semifinal on Rudd Field. But honestly, there are six teams truly capable of capturing a CAA title. We know we need to stick with our preparation and be ready to perform at our best in order to try and earn another trophy, and what this group really wants is an automatic way into the NCAA Tournament.

— ELON —