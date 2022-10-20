Q+A With Duke Football: Porter Wilson

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate sat down with redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson for a brief question and answer session.

DS: I know you aspire to play in the league. How excited are you to play in an NFL venue?

PW: It’s always fun, going to new stadiums. It’s always a cool experience, but at the end of the day, it’s just another field. I try not to get too caught up in the extra stuff and just focus on playing a good game.

DS: It’ll probably be hot and humid, always is in South Florida. How does that affect how you go about punting, whether it be cold, hot, windy; how does that affect your approach during the week and during the game?

PW: Yeah, during the week, I just try to prepare for what the weather’s going to be like on Saturday. Obviously, I try not to overthink it too much, but my job’s pretty simple. It’s easy to mess up, but it’s simple, so at the end of the day, just try not to overthink it.

DS: What’s the hardest part of punting? Obviously, you go strong leg, you can boom it if you need to. What’s the hardest part?

PW: Consistency. At the end of the day, you can hit a spiral ball, you can hit it over at the end, you can hit it deep, but just doing it every single time is the most difficult thing to do.

DS: I know you said during the season, it’s about the Mustache and the mullet. Where did that come from?

PW: Honestly, I have no clue. I think the inspiration for it was that I’ve kind of had this hair forever, might as well do something fun with it. So, the Mullet came first, and the Mustache just naturally followed.

DS: Specialists making tackles, forcing fumbles. I have to get your thoughts on Charlie [Ham] when the guy tried to hurdle him a couple weeks ago against Virginia. What’d you think?

PW: Yeah, the technique might’ve not been there, but at the end of the day, it’s not about the technique. It’s about the result, so you know, I loved it. Happy for him, everyone was happy for him. Hopefully he doesn’t have to make any more tackles, but I’m glad he did what he had to do.

