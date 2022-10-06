Q+A With Duke Football: Nicky Dalmolin

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate sat down with junior tight end By Nicky Dalmol for a brief question and answer session.

DS: We are heading to Atlanta this weekend to take on Georgia Tech. I know Cumming, Ga., is about 45 minutes Northeast of Atlanta. How many friends and family members are you going to have in the building this weekend?

N.D.: I am trying to get about 30 tickets. I have a lot of friends and family that are coming to watch.

DS: You have good memories playing Georgia Tech as well. You caught your first career touchdown reception against them. The offense this year feels like it’s clicking and you guys are in rhythm. What has allowed you guys to find your timing so quickly, with some new pieces on the Offensive line, and everything you’ve got going into this year?

N.D.: I think we worked hard in the summer, especially the skill guys. We got together every week, discussed some routes, the timing of routes, and every little detail that goes into it. Obviously, the Offensive line has been working really hard, they’ve done a really great job this year. It just seems like every little part of the offense is coming together pretty well this year.

DS: I saw in high school that you did track and field. I also read that you wanted to be a professional baseball player before being a professional football player. So, tell me about the baseball career.

N.D.: Yeah, I started playing baseball when I was really young. My dad’s a big Yankees fan, so I grew up a Yankees fan. I just grew up loving baseball and that was kind of my first love before football. I quit baseball sophomore year to do track and to focus on football.

DS: Is Aaron Judge your favorite player?

N.D.: Yes, of course.

DS: Let you go on this. With Coach Elko the feeling around this program is obviously different. What are your impressions of him having worked with him for several months now?

N.D.: I think he brings a lot of intensity leading to the culture here. I think, a lot of the guys appreciate his effort to get us going every day and what he’s done is really special. It is showing on the field.