Q+A With Duke Football: Jacob Monk

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate sat down with senior Offensive lineman Jacob Monk for a brief question and answer session.

DS: When you found out you were voted captain, what did it mean to you?

JM: It meant the world. It’s a lot of responsibility placed on me, and I’m accepting that. I feel like the main thing that it means to be a Captain is to be a servant leader. Don’t ask someone to do something you wouldn’t do yourself, and lead by example.

DS: Speaking of that, you were asked to step up and move over to play center a little bit. What’s that transition been like for you and do you feel like it’s an old habit at this point?

JM: It’s been a lot of fun. I’m still learning each day. You can never know enough about a defense and can never know enough about myself. I continue to learn more and more about how I can be better at the position, and also how I can help the Offensive line.

DS: What does the student support mean to you guys? When you come out and see so many of the individuals you go to class with or see on campus out there supporting you?

JM: It’s overwhelming. Coming into my fourth year, the student turnouts have never been like that. We see it all the time in Cameron, and it means the world that they’ve come over all this way to support us. We go to class with them, and it means the world to see them in our stands too.

DS: I need you to explain something for me. You said you’re allergic to cold water? Take me through that.

JM: Yes, I’m very allergic to cold water. So, a quick story, before we played Alabama my freshman year, I decided it would be a good idea to hop in the cold tub. I was like, “this is really cold!” I didn’t know it would be that cold. I get out of the cold tub and go to the shower, and I’m just itching. I’ve got a lot of hives everywhere, and then after I get out of the shower, I end up passing out in the locker room.

DS: Another thing you’ve mentioned is that you like to cook. What’s your signature dish or specialty?

JM: Ribs and mac n’ cheese.

DS: How do you go about cooking them?

JM: I slow-cook them.

DS: You got a secret sauce?

JM: Yeah, a little bit.

DS: We’re not going to get it out of you, are we?

JM: Well.