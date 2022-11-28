Q&A: Muralist Audifax finds her purpose in art | Entertainment

Audifax knew she wanted to be an artist growing up.

She started drawing at age 4 and loved making pictures for people. As an adult, she traveled to Europe and explored her passion for painting, sculpture and more. Her name means “hearing truth,” and through her work she hopes to guide people to see their potential, believe in it and live it.

She has worked in programs throughout Dane County and Madison and now serves as the artist-in-residence at The Bubbler in the Madison Public Library.

The Cap Times spoke with Audifax about her artwork, the way she uses art to help people and her plans for a documentary.

How did you know that you wanted to be an artist?

Growing up, most of my family had worked in factories or foundries. It was more of a life of work being something that you do to survive, not something that you do to enjoy.

To be honest, my family didn’t have a lot of money. So when it was time for me to choose what I wanted to do with my life, I really wanted to go to college. But my family couldn’t afford it. I was scared to go into debt. I just started working (jobs at a gas station, pharmacy and office work).

I was feeling really lost and like this world wasn’t made for me and there wasn’t space for me to live my dreams. It was painful. To be honest, it was a lot of just questioning why I was on this planet and what the point of life was. It sounds very dark, but it really was when you wake up every day, and you feel like you’re not living what’s in your soul.

I was doing the same amount of work that other people in my field or in my office were doing and I was going to make half of what they were going to make, just because they had a (college degree). It was this moment of clarity… and it just felt like I was being pushed to do something else. So I quit that job, I sold my things. And I got a really cheap room in Europe, where I could paint on the streets. I had this voice inside of me that just kept telling me to paint.

How did you get started?

I had made the sculpture, “Balance”. … I had a vision of it during meditation. And after it was finished, I looked at it, and I couldn’t believe I did it. I have no formal training. And there were no guides online of how to make this thing that was coming through my soul and to share with the world. And I just figured out every step of the way how to make it.

I stayed in Barcelona, ​​and I went to the street and I started painting. I have never felt more alive than I did in that moment. I knew that that was something that I was meant to do to change the world. I feel that presence, every time I’m creating. It’s powerful, and it’s beautiful.

What was the inspiration for your newest painting, “Dissolve,” at Mother Fools Coffeehouse?

The painting itself is street art. It’s there but it might not stay up. So if you’re reading this and you have time, run over there. But it’s on my website, feel free to check it out. I had been wanting to do this piece for a couple of years. I had this idea of ​​this exact piece.

I have had so much time that I’ve given to other People’s projects, the community and working with other people on their vision that I didn’t (make) time to… express myself personally as an artist and doing that is so important. And I forced myself to make time for this.

I feel like I’m moving into a new place with my art. I have so many ideas I can’t keep up. It’s golden. I can’t wait to share it with you all.

How did you get this position at the Madison Public Library as its artist-in-residence?

I would come to Madison between staying with family (in Wisconsin) to visit my partner at the time who lived here. I was just asking around where I could paint. Someone had mentioned Mother Fools. I went there and I started painting and someone came up and said “Hey, there’s a shop that just opened on the street.” I went there, and they had walls to paint.

I was painting some street art in Monona, and someone came up to me. I mentioned to them that I did a meditation group for teens back in my hometown, and they said, “I’m gonna give your name to Jesse (teen services librarian) at The Bubbler,” and he reached out.

The first project that he asked if I would be interested in was working with the juvenile detention center through the Making Justice Programa community-based learning program for at-risk and court-involved teens that includes weekly workshops.

Something inside of me said, “Hell yeah, I will 100% do this.” I made this mural, it’s called “Look Within.” It has a face split in the middle. It’s the first thing that the teens see when they come back from court. And it’s the last thing they see before they leave to go to court. It’s all about looking at that space within yourself. Finding that inner purpose, that inner strength, and just uncovering all of the junk that we all carry in order to change your present and future. So, we worked on it together. And we did many projects after that.

Is there anything else you want readers to know about you or your artwork?

Many people don’t know that The Bubbler exists. It’s on the ground floor of the Madison Public Library. It’s a space where you can work on art projects and it’s open most of the time, whenever the library is open. Sometimes they’ll have workshops. Their calendar is on their website, with the dates open for people to go down there.

If anybody is curious about my story, or things that I’m offering, because I do workshops and stuff, (or) if they just want to see my artwork, they can go to my website. I’ve got all the stuff on there.

I am doing a fundraiser for a film project that I want to do. So for the first time, I’m asking people for help. I’m looking for sponsors and donations. It’s a film that’s just going to shed light on everything I talked about. Art changes lives and finding that power and community, that’s big. I’m changing the world through art. It’s real and it’s happening.