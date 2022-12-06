Q Series Week Two Moves To Dothan | LPGA

75 players advance from Week One in Mobile, Ala.

DOTHAN, Ala. – Players competing in the LPGA Q-Series are halfway through their two-week journey to the LPGA Tour. A total of 75 players advanced to the second week in Dothan, Ala. and will tee it up at Highland Oaks Golf Course from December 8-11. Scores are cumulative throughout the two weeks, with Lauren Hartlage leading the field at 14-under after week one.

Hartlage carded four consistent rounds to start the long Haul that is Q-Series, firing four rounds in the 60s (66-69-69-68). The Kentucky native found herself near the top of the Leaderboard throughout the week but took over as the Solo leader on the final day of week one. One stroke behind Hartlage in a share of third are Luna Sobron Galmes, Polly Mack, Manon De Roey and Riley Rennell.

Notable players who made the cut at 2-under and are advancing to week two include recently turned professionals Valery Plata (-11), Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (-11), Nataliya Guseva (-8), Heather Lin (-8) and Ashley Lau (-2). LPGA Tour Members Maddie Szeryk (-12), Jenny Coleman (-10), Bianca Pagdanganan (-10) and Su Oh (-6) will also tee it up in Dothan, Ala. along with Epson Tour members Bailey Tardy (-9), Kim Kaufman (-5) and Alexa Pano (-2).

Canadian Selena Costabile (-1), Epson Tour Veteran Becca Huffer (E), 2021 Epson Tour Graduate Rachel Rohanna (-1) and Ohio native Jillian Hollis (-1) missed the cut but will still have Epson Tour status for the 2023 season .

Top players at the end of week two will earn 2023 LPGA Tour Membership. Status that will be earned from the next two weeks is as follows:

Players finishing in positions 1-20 and ties earn LPGA Tour status in category 14

Players finishing in positions 12-45 and ties earn LPGA Tour status in category 15 and Epson Tour status in category C

Players finishing outside the top-45 and ties, who complete all rounds before the cut, will earn Epson Tour status

A BREAKDOWN OF PLAYERS IN THE FIELD AT WEEK TWO OF LPGA Q-SERIES

One LPGA Tour Winner

18 Epson Tour winners Dottie Ardina, Ana Belac, Jaravee Boonchant, Allison Emery, Dana Finklestein, Father Gabsa, Sophie Hausmann, Dani Holmqvist, Janie Jackson, Kim Kaufman, Min Lee, Mi Hyang Lee, Kum-Kang Park, Louise Ridderstrom, Jennifer Song, Bailey Tardy, Laura Wearn, Britney Yada



Four LET winners Manon De Roey, Ines Laklalech, Mi Hyang Lee, Sun Oh

Three Players in the top 100 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Minami Katsu, Yuna Nishimura, Get Ran Ryu



Three JLPGA winners Minami Katsu, Yuna Nishimura, Wei Wei Zhang

One KLPGA Winner