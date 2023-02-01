Pyramid Inc. to host art festival and gallery walk in Panama City

PANAMA CITY — Art is for everyone, and one local nonprofit is aiming to bring awareness to disabled artists with creative abilities.

Nine downtown Venues have partnered with Pyramid Inc. and Panama City to host the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival. The Inaugural event will be Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm for a fundraising gallery walk that showcases creative abilities through local artists with disabilities. The event is free and open to everyone.

Throughout the day, each venue will highlight talents ranging from musicians, singers and artists. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pyramid Inc., an arts-focused, nonprofit that supports the creativity of adults with disabilities.

Pyramid director Cindy Coleman said this would be the largest event the organization has held since 2018 and hopes for a successful turnout with plans to create an annual event.

“Before Hurricane Michael, we’d always have some kind of major event like musical productions held at Gulf Coast State College,” Coleman said. “And after the pandemic, we’ve lost a lot of our students, so we’ve had to rebuild our organization, so this art festival has become our big event for the year.”

During the event, attendees can visit the participating galleries and businesses and receive a stamp from six of the eight locations to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local shops and restaurants.

Completed passports must be presented to Pyramid by 2:30 pm Saturday for entry into the drawing. Passports are $10 each and can be purchased at Pyramid Inc., 524 Harrison Ave., on the day of the event.

Participating Venues include Panama City Hot Glass, The LH Bead Gallery, Pyramid Inc., Panama City City Hall, Center for the Arts, CityArts Cooperative, The Press Coffee Shop, Palmetto Paint PC and Gallery of Art on Beach Drive.

Coleman said the event was named after a phrase from the late Bill Fuller, who co-founded Pyramid Inc. in 1994.

“One of his favorite sayings was ‘art of the possible,'” Coleman said. “They truly loved our students with Intellectual and developmental Disabilities and were so proud of their accomplishments through the power of the arts.”

Pyramid Inc. is an arts-focused nonprofit day program that provides services for adults with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities. Today, Pyramid is widely known for its visual and performing arts programs, which artists have exhibited across the Panhandle and central Florida and in Philadelphia and New York City.

Pyramid offers a broad curriculum beyond the arts, including computer training, community activities, physical management for students who use wheelchairs, behavioral assistance, education and life-management skills training.

“One thing we’ve learned is that even though our program has people with disabilities, we found out that many of them had creative abilities too,” Coleman said. “This just proves that everyone has something to offer no matter what level of skills they may have.”