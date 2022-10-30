PXG Women’s Match Play Championships returning to World Golf Village

St. Augustine Record – USA TODAY NETWORK

Women’s professional golf is stopping at World Golf Village.

The PXG Women’s Match Play Championships, part of the Ponte Vedra Beach-based East Coast Women’s Professional Golf Tour, will be at the Slammer & Squire Course at World Golf Village in St. Augustine all week.

Opening the event is the second annual INK Charity Pro-Am, set for noon Monday.

The PXG Women’s Match Play Championships will be Tuesday through Sunday at the World Golf Hall of Fame Slammer & Squire Course. It includes 90 professional female golfers. The purse is $60,000 with $15,000 going to the winner.

All proceeds from the pro-am and ticket sales for the PXG Women’s Match Play Championships go to Investing in Kids, a local Charity that funds public education in St. Johns County. Last year INK raised more than $50,000 during the pro-am.

Tickets are available for $10 and parking is free.

For information, go to womensmatchplaychampionship.com.

PXG Women’s Match Play Championships

When: Nov. 1-6

Where: Slammer & Squire Course at World Golf Village

Tickets: $10

Online: womensmatchplaychampionship.com

Schedule

Nov. 1: First Stroke Play Qualifier Round, 8 am

Nov. 2: Stroke Play Qualifier Round Two, 8 am

Nov. 4: 64 Player Battle Round Pod Play, 8 am

Nov. 5: Match Play Knock Out Rounds, 8 am

Nov. 6: The Final Four, 8 a.m.; Championship, 1 p.m