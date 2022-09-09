PXG expands portfolio to new equipment category: M16 putter shaft | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

The team at PXG, which has been developing its line of putters to go with the rest of its lineup, has seen this trend, and believes this type of shaft has a place in how it fits putters. But the interchangeable hosels on the company’s fitting system for the Battle Ready series of putters, as well as the multiple hosels on its 0211 putters, required a different fit than what the current Marketplace was offering. That set the team at PXG to work on a solution. The result is the company’s first shaft of any kind, the M16 putter shaft.