PXG drops new tropical-inspired Aloha Capsule Collection

PXG has dropped a new tropical-inspired Aloha Capsule Collection. Golfers everywhere have Maui on their Minds as the Sentry Tournament of Champions is well underway.

With the start of the tour in Hawaii, PXG officials felt the timing of this Capsule could not have been any better. This year’s Aloha print features a floral design with classic black, white, gray and the collection’s signature green.

The Capsule features six signature apparel pieces and various on-course accessories. Accessories include river, blade, and mallet putter headcovers, a player’s towel, and a special-edition Lightweight carry-stand bag. PXG has also added Hidden golfer “Easter eggs” throughout the design print.

In addition to practicality, these tropical designs add a touch of personality to traditional golf prints. Adding the new green print to a wardrobe will provide a relaxed, laid-back, polished look for the links.

“The Aloha Capsule Collection is a fan-favorite for our PXGTroops, and I always look forward to its official release each year,” said Renee Parsons, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel. “Hawaii holds a very special place in our hearts – it has become a second home for Bob and me. The tradition of sharing the Aloha spirit with our customers through this lively collection is truly rewarding.”

You can shop the collection here.