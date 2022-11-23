PVB Gives Thanks – PrepVolleyball.com | Club Volleyball | High School Volleyball

Before the family, the feast, and the football, we all show our Gratitude for and to those who have had an impact on our lives, as we highlight just some of the Abundant appreciation our Readers were kind enough to share with us.

Happy Thanksgiving, and holiday season, y’all.

“To our players’ friends and classmates, thank you for your support as these girls sacrifice so much of their time to play a sport they love. You are a big reason they continue to stay committed to the program, knowing that their village will still love them despite their busy schedules. To our parents, thank you for the sacrifices you have made to support your daughter’s dreams of playing for NDA volleyball.” “To our community supporters, thank you for always rooting our girls on as they pour themselves into every aspect of the game. To all of the NDA Faculty and staff members, the Sisters of Notre Dame, Athletic Director Myanna Webster, Assistant Principal Amber Grayson, and Principal/Interim President Mr. Jack VonHandorf, thank you for always giving our student-athletes the opportunity to develop skills that will only benefit them for life outside of volleyball.”

–Leslie Litmer Co-Height Coach, Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, KY)

“First and foremost I thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach, and be on this earth. Second, my husband and family. We have 2 toddlers and as a coach’s spouse he had to pick up all the pieces while I was away late for games and practices. I am so grateful for him allowing me to pursue my love for coaching by the support he gives during the season with our boys. My staff is the best staff in the state. I have never felt more supported and encouraged by a group of coaches, and I watch them pour into all our Athletes so intentionally every single day. Finally, thank you to our school, GAC, for the constant support and help throughout the entire season. Our Athletic office always made sure we were taken care of and our needs were filled and our school staff made our girls feel like rockstars by showing up to each game and checking in on them constantly.”

–Rachel VanderPol Head Coach, Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, GA)

“I am so grateful to my club family!! We have endured ups and downs through the seasons-but never stopped cheering each others girls on!!! They are very supportive and kind! I’m blessed to have them!

I can’t wait to hug them again this season!!!”

–Kelly Dallas Skyline VBC

“[To] Our amazing 15 varsity Athletes who put in the Dedication each day -Our freshmen and JV teams, who are the future of our program -Our volleyball and strength coaching staff, who are always willing to do whatever is best for these girls -Our booster parents , who support us in any way we ask -Our families, who love their daughters/family members unconditionally and have raised them to be the lovely ladies that they are -Our friends, fans, and student section, who hype us up like no one else can -Lake Catholic staff including our Athletic director, custodians, the spirit store, our administrators, and all others -Our referees, photographers, announcers, scorekeepers, bus drivers, Concession stand workers, ticket takers, and all others who help make game day run so smoothly -Cougars for Life, who is always willing to lend a helping hand -Our alumni, who are great role models”

–Kara Oster Head Coach, Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, OH)

“[A] Special thanks to Randy and Peggy Dolson – they served as our Varsity Head and Sophomore Head coaches the first 4 years of the program. They truly built a strong program from top to bottom, and we owe a lot of our success this year to them. Mike Morrison – our Athletic director. He puts in countless hours and always makes sure that our teams have what they need to be successful. Our parents/families – Volleyball is a sport of long tournaments and big time commitments. We are grateful for their support throughout the entire fall, and for all of the extra things they do for our girls to make their HS volleyball experience special. Bolt Nation – the best supporters there is. Huge thank you for the huge crowds that we consistently have in attendance all season long. Our Liberty students are lucky to have such a supportive community of peers around them.”

–Allie Kelly Head Coach, Liberty High School (North Liberty, IA)

“For my Wonderful Wando Warrior 2022 Volleyball team, and the coaches!”

–Alexis Glover Head Coach, Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

“I am grateful for the gift of life. Over the past couple of years, so many lives have been lost with the Pandemic and it has made me be more appreciative of every moment I have alive; time with family, friends, teammates and coaches and to not take any of it for granted!! Happy Thanksgiving to you Sam, and the Prep Volleyball Team!!”

–Ahmadia “Denver” Watkins Hampton High School (McDonough, GA), A5 Gwinnett VBC

“I am grateful that I have always had the support of my family. Coaching is a full-time job and without their support, it would have been more challenging. Thank you to my husband Lane, my 3 daughters Stephanie(John), Tiffanie(Josh) and Dana(AJ) and grandchildren, Emma, ​​Sam, Maggie, Annie, Calvin and Ruthie for always being there for me. I love you all. I also want to thank the most amazing staff in the world, Sarah, Larry, Danielle and Tony. We are a family, and we love this game. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child. You guys are the best and I love you all.”

–Marcia “Marty” Woods Head Coach, McMichael High School (Mayodan, NC)

“Special thanks to my first year assistants and former players, Laine Marler and Olivia Garrett. It seemed as if we had worked together for years and how they loved and poured into every player. To my players parents for their unwavering support for EVERY player on our team and being our #1 cheerleaders. To our Brandon community, Brandon High School administrators and staff, and the best student section for always showing up and being these young ladies #1 fans. Last but not least, former players that showed up at games, left video messages, wrote notes to encourage this years team throughout the season.”

–Kelsa Walker Head Coach, Brandon High School (Brandon, MS)

“[A]Special thanks to the administration of Wren High School for your support of this program. I appreciate the opportunity that was given to me 10 years ago to come back and coach at my alma mater. It has been a great experience to be able to give back to the school that poured so much into my life. I would also like to express my appreciation to the Wren Community. The amount of support that you have given these girls over the last two years has been unbelievable. Seeing the stands filled with blue and gold is a sight I will never get over!”

–Amy Godfrey Head Coach, Wren High School (Piedmont, SC)

“I am grateful for the wonderful memories and valuable lessons I learned through the ups and downs of this season with the girls. I appreciate that they respected and trusted me as their coach, doing whatever I asked them to do and fighting for each other and for me. I’m so happy they were able to believe in themselves and their abilities enough to make this goal a reality, and I am Grateful to all of the families who tirelessly supported us the entire season.”

–Caitlin Jozefczyk Head Coach, Sparta High School (Sparta, NJ)

“I would like to thank Coach Carrie Yerty for being an amazing mentor, coach, and friend. While she couldn’t be here this season, she was in every conversation and decision. I would also like to thank our Athletic director Matt Saunders for his unwavering support this season. They had our backs and gave us coaches the freedom to direct this team where they needed to go.”

–April Jauregui Assistant Coach Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN)

“I am grateful for my family’s unconditional love and support. I am grateful to be able to work with the folks here at PrepVolleyball, to serve the game, and the amazing people who make up its community. I’m grateful for the air in my lungs, for the roof over my head, and for the food on the table. I’m grateful for the times that bring peace, and for the times that bring uncertainty. I’m grateful for the times I’m happy, and for the times I’m not. I’m grateful for you reading this. I’m grateful for this life, and for the people that make it a better place.”

–Sam Haimann PrepVolleyball.com















