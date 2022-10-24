Puttshack Mini Golf Opens In Miami, Florida

Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack has made its way to Miami, debuting its fourth location in the United States inside Brickell City Centre. The 27,000-square-foot space boasts three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses alongside plenty of food and drink options.

The atmosphere at Puttshack leans more Nightclub than a golf course, where players can partake in neon-lit rounds of mini-golf set to tunes by on-site DJs using the company’s proprietary technology that automatically tracks their golf score (aka no “miscounting” can happen in the score). Those wanting to take a break from the action can grab a seat on the expansive outdoor terrace that overlooks the Miami cityscape.

The food and drink menu offers just about something for everyone, with a high-low variety ranging from wood-fired Thai Octopus to fried chicken sandwiches. Expect a variety of flatbreads, sandwiches, salads, and plenty of shareable bites. The cocktail offerings are ample, with a range of signature cocktails, beers, seltzers, wines, and shots available. And as part of its give-back program, Puttshack Miami is pledging $1 for every purchase of the “Miami Tailpipe,” a sharable spring roll dish with chimichurri pork, ham, cheese, black beans, and grilled pineapple served with mustard and sweet chili dipping sauces, to Girls Make Beats, a non-profit organization aimed at expanding the female presence in the music world.

Founded by Adam Breeden (All Star Lanes, AceBounce, Flight Club) and Steven and Dave Jolliffe (Topgolf), Puttshack now has four locations in the US and four in the UK Puttshack Miami follows the recent opening of Puttshack Boston, and a new location in St. Louis will open this winter. Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and a second location in Atlanta are all slated to open through 2023.

Puttshack Miami is located at 701 South Miami Avenue in Brickell City Centre. It’s open Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to Midnight and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 1 am Reservations for mini golf and dining can be made here.