Putting your ‘Last Wishes’ in place – Willans’ Lawyers on-hand at Cheltenham Literature Festival event

At this year’s Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, Lawyers from Willans LLP are joining forces with independent Undertakers ‘A Natural Undertaking’ to offer their expertise and guidance as part of a free program of events.

Following Carrie Weekes and Fran Glover’s Insightful conversation on death, Funeral planning and our choices at a free event called ‘Last Wishes,’ Willans’ wills, trusts & probate Lawyers will be on-hand to offer friendly, one-to-one guidance on making and updating wills, lasting powers of attorney, trusts and inheritance tax planning in a relaxed setting.

Supporters of Cheltenham Festivals for over 20 years, Willans LLP solicitors have been part of the Gloucestershire community for 75 years this year and based in Cheltenham’s historic Imperial Square for almost as long.

Their wills, trusts & probate Lawyers help people to plan for their Futures at all stages of life, are recommended by national legal guides, Chambers UK and The Legal 500, and over the years, have advised second and third generations of the same family.

Bridget Redmond, managing partner at Willanssaid: “It’s always a Pleasure to be involved in Cheltenham Literature Festival. Our wills, trusts & probate Specialists are looking forward to meeting local event-goers and visitors from further afield, to offer advice and guidance following what will undoubtedly be a most thought-provoking talk.”

Simon Cook is head of the wills, trusts & probate team and has recently been recognized by the Chambers UK High Net Worth guide 2022. They said: “We’re looking forward to meeting everyone at this year’s festival and answering any questions they might have. Ultimately, understanding the choices we have in life and planning for our Futures gives us the peace of mind that our families will be well cared for, whatever happens.”

Clients Interviewed by researchers from the national legal guide, The Legal 500, describe Willans as: “a rare combination of a practice which offers a warm and welcoming environment… alongside highly professional services delivered with expert knowledge.”

The event takes place at the Huddle in Montpellier Gardens on Monday, October 10, from 11.15am until 12.30pm, after which Willans’ Lawyers will be available to speak one-on-one.