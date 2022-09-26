Putt-off decides a thrilling conclusion to The Record’s second Charity golf outing

Forget Friday night lights, The Record Hosted Friday morning links.

The drama unfolded on the 18 scenic holes of Canal Shores Golf Course but extended to the putting green for a tie-breaking competition.

In the second round of the tiebreaker, Steve Weir sank an 8-foot putt to give his foursome the title of Champions on Friday, Sept. 23, at The Record Open II, a Charity golf outing to support responsible local news for the North Shore.

Anne Heynen Winds up for a tee shot on Friday, Sept. 23, at Canal Shores.

Weir was joined by the three Andys — Warner, Kulick and Schaeffer — in the winner’s circle, taking home the top cash prize after shooting a 5 under 56. The score was matched by Marc Summe, Chikako Eickbush, Amy Falkowski and Karen Rafeedie and one stroke better than Reno DalPolo, Nick DalPolo, Dominic DalPoo and Eric Haney.

The teams were among nine groups that competed to help raise close to $4,000 for The Record North Shore in an event sponsored by Pit & Tap restaurant and CoWorkers Wilmette, a shared office at which The Record Rents space.

Other winners at the event were: Julia Goebel (closest to the pin), Nick DalPolo (longest drive – male) and Monica Thompson (longest drive – female). All three took home cash prizes.

After the competition on the course, the participants gathered on the Canal Shores patio for post-round drinks and lunch provided by Pit & Tap — Texas-style barbecue in downtown Wilmette.

During the gathering, the Golfers had the chance to win donated raffle prizes, which included an MLB-game-used baseball bat from local star Jason Kipnis, dining gift cards from Napolita/Pescadero (Wilmette), a wine-shop gift card from Good Grapes and a gift package from Central Station Coffee and Tea.

Elizabeth Clarke (left) watches Julia Goebel’s chip during the outing.

The Record believes that responsible and nonpartisan local news is vital to a community’s well-being and regularly produces that news as a public service. Most of The Record‘s reporting is free for all to read. The Record relies on its Readers to fund its work through donations and subscriptions.

Events like The Record Open allow The Record to sustain its mission, which includes being an active member in the community.

