Putnam, Fowler share lead after Zozo Championship 2nd round

Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler surged to the top of the Zozo Championship Leaderboard at 10-under, as overnight leader Brendan Steele plunged 23 places in Friday’s second round.

Putnam followed his opening 68 with a bogey-free 8-under 62, while Fowler backed up his initial 67 with a bogey-free 63 to share the lead at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.

Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament, a US PGA Tour event, on Oct. 14, 2022, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan. (Getty/Kyodo)

Americans occupy the top four ranks at the halfway point, with Keegan Bradley third at 9-under after a round of 65 and John Huh a further stroke back following his 9-under 61, the tournament’s low round so far.

Keita Nakajima is the highest-ranked Japanese player, jumping 24 spots to fifth at 7-under after adding a nine-birdie, two-bogey 63 to his opening 70.

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament, a US PGA Tour event, on Oct. 14, 2022, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan. (Getty/Kyodo)

The 22-year-old former world No. 1 amateur, who tied for 28th at the 2021 Zozo Championship, is making his PGA Tour debut as a professional at this year’s tournament.

Reigning Champion Hideki Matsuyama dropped eight spots to tie for 49th, carding a 69 to finish even at halfway. The home favorite continued to look far from his best after coming into the tournament with a lingering back issue.

Steele, last year’s runner-up, could not replicate his opening-round form and shot 73 with four bogeys and a double-bogey against three birdies.

